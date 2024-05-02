First of Several Events to Commemorate a Decade of Innovation and Design Excellence

Today, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the legendary G502 gaming mouse. In its first decade, the G502 became beloved by the gaming community for delivering unrivaled performance, innovative technologies, and unparalleled design breakthroughs for maximum comfort and incredible responsiveness, becoming the world's best-selling gaming mouse1, with more than 21 million mice sold since its launch.

“The G502 has been my go-to mouse for years, and it’s the perfect balance for me when it comes to getting some extra buttons while not overwhelming me. This mouse is extremely comfortable to use for extended periods of time. The G502 has a sleek and cool-looking design. It has always been an incredible go-to for gamers who want a couple of extra, easy-to-reach buttons and a smooth experience that allows them to game without interruption!” said Meg Kaylee, a popular gaming streamer and producer who has been using a G502 since 2019.

From the start, G502’s design has prioritized gamers’ needs. With each update, Logitech G’s team of engineers and designers quantified what factors influence gameplay and brought those insights to life with the original G502 and every model since.

Starting in 2014, Logitech G introduced the first G502, with deep personalization, unparalleled tracking performance and responsiveness, and maximum comfort, followed by the G502 Proteus Spectrum in 2016, providing gamers with up to 16.8 million customizable lighting color options. From there, 2018 witnessed the launch of the G502 HERO mouse, designed with Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor—the highest-performing sensor at the time. In 2019, the G502 was upgraded with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for incredible responsiveness and reliability and POWERPLAY wireless charging; and in 2022, the G502 was upgraded to G502 X, G502 X LIGHTSPEED, and G502 X PLUS with LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches.

“At Logitech G, we take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last decade,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “What sets G502 apart—cutting-edge technology and innovative design—has become the gold standard for gaming mice across the board.”

In designing G502, the team of designers and engineers had to quantify what factors most influenced gameplay while delivering a mouse that provided an abundance of superior features. The original G502 mouse featured a powerful, highly accurate, precise sensor that could be tuned to a gamer’s mousing surface for superior tracking and optimal sensor performance. By leveraging technologies like heat mapping and experimentation with surface geometry, the team created a mouse that delivered deep comfort, featured a new visual design, and performed like an extension of the gamer’s hand.

“The G502 design optimizes every part of the hand, tailoring itself to every desired gaming need and over delivering in button placement, which maximizes our gaming experience. Tools like this are true extensions of ourselves and enhance our abilities tenfold,” said Jeremy “Squatingdog” Pedron, creator and gamer.

Join the Celebration!

Starting today, if gamers buy a G502 mouse, they will also receive a free mousepad. Additionally, continuing throughout the year, Logitech G will have special activations, giveaways, and celebrations highlighting the G502, which include:

Beginning May 2, Logitech G is partnering with KRAFTON’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS to feature a global duo, a multi-stage tournament with tons of product and cash prizes, including the chance to win limited edition G502 X PLUS mice and G640 mousepads. The tournament will be live-streamed on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS’ official Twitch channel. To sign up, please visit Logitech G’s official Discord channel .

Starting on May 2nd, gamers can visit the Logitech G website to participate in a digital search-and-find game that will include Easter eggs of the G502 mouse and memorable gaming launches from the last decade. Winners will be entered to win special edition mouse mats and a custom G502 mouse.

For more information on how to participate in these activities, please visit Logitech G’s Discord channel or follow @LogitechG.

