GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION NOTES

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance for making operating decisions and forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations, and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

We have included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this presentation, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring charges, net, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" in our earnings press release posted to our website under "Quarterly Results" at http://ir.logitech.com.

We also present percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook, and trends in its business.

Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2025 (QUARTER ENDED June 30, 2024)