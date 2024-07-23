QUARTERLY FACTSHEET
Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2025 (QUARTER ENDED June 30, 2024)
Q1 FY 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Preliminary results*
$1,088
13%
43.3%
$182
$1.13
$176
million
million
per share
million
Revenue
Y/Y Sales % (CC)
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Cash Flow from
Gross Margin
Operating Income
Diluted EPS
Operations
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Results listed in non-GAAP.
Results listed in non-GAAP. Sales are net sales and comparisons are Y/Y and on a constant currency basis.
Quarterly Financial Trends
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except per share and %
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Q3'24
Q4'24
Q1'25
GAAP Results
Net Sales
1,312
1,306
1,633
1,230
1,160
1,149
1,270
960
974
1,057
1,255
1,011
1,088
Gross Margin
43.4%
41.5%
40.3%
40.2%
39.6%
38.2%
37.6%
35.8%
38.5%
41.5%
42.0%
43.2%
42.8%
Operating Expenses
366
363
395
365
344
311
301
305
297
282
305
307
313
Operating Income
203
179
263
129
115
127
177
39
78
157
222
130
153
Operating Margin
15.5%
13.7%
16.1%
10.5%
10.0%
11.1%
13.9%
4.0%
8.0%
14.8%
17.7%
12.9%
14.1%
Net Income
187
139
210
108
101
82
140
41
63
137
245
168
142
Diluted EPS
$1.09
$0.81
$1.24
$0.64
$0.61
$0.50
$0.86
$0.26
$0.39
$0.86
$1.55
$1.07
$0.92
Avg. Diluted Shares Outstanding
172
171
170
169
166
164
163
162
160
159
157
156
155
Non-GAAP Results
Net Sales
1,312
1,306
1,633
1,230
1,160
1,149
1,270
960
974
1,057
1,255
1,011
1,088
Gross Margin
43.8%
42.0%
40.6%
40.5%
40.0%
38.6%
37.9%
36.3%
39.0%
42.0%
42.3%
43.6%
43.3%
Operating Expenses
340
337
361
342
319
287
278
266
271
261
283
283
289
Operating Income
235
211
302
156
146
156
204
82
109
183
248
159
182
Operating Margin
17.9%
16.2%
18.5%
12.7%
12.6%
13.6%
16.1%
8.6%
11.2%
17.3%
19.8%
15.7%
16.8%
Net Income
210
180
263
136
123
138
185
81
103
173
241
154
175
Diluted EPS
$1.22
$1.05
$1.55
$0.81
$0.74
$0.84
$1.14
$0.50
$0.65
$1.09
$1.53
$0.99
$1.13
Net Sales by Product Category
Gaming (1)
373
361
502
341
298
322
412
256
266
282
409
273
309
Keyboards & Combos
218
236
282
231
228
201
220
188
181
195
229
216
215
Pointing Devices
183
189
231
178
183
185
199
161
174
192
206
171
190
Video Collaboration
148
146
200
174
182
179
174
144
139
152
170
148
147
Webcams
184
166
188
137
109
102
94
73
75
88
86
76
73
Tablet Accessories
79
81
83
67
67
54
65
68
70
64
64
56
79
Headsets
59
50
51
48
46
45
47
39
37
44
42
45
44
Other (2)
67
77
96
54
47
61
59
31
31
40
49
26
31
Total Net Sales (3)
1,312
1,306
1,633
1,230
1,160
1,149
1,270
960
974
1,057
1,255
1,011
1,088
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
- Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
- Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.
3. Individual amounts may not add up to the total Net Sales due to rounding.
Cash Flow and Operational Trends
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except working capital metrics
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Q3'24
Q4'24
Q1'25
Balance Sheet
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,498
1,137
1,364
1,329
1,107
869
1,036
1,149
1,251
1,164
1,413
1,521
1,534
Debt
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Accounts Receivable
546
728
846
676
707
773
802
630
563
657
686
542
591
Inventory
779
828
835
933
917
880
798
683
572
533
447
423
460
Accounts Payable
710
661
739
636
559
547
491
407
387
493
528
449
554
Net Working Capital (1)
615
895
942
972
1,065
1,106
1,109
906
748
697
605
516
497
Working Capital Metrics
Days Sales Outstanding
37
50
47
49
55
61
57
59
52
56
49
48
49
Days of Inventory
94
97
77
114
118
112
91
100
86
78
55
66
67
Days Payables Outstanding
86
78
68
78
72
69
56
59
58
72
65
70
80
Cash Conversion Cycle
45
69
56
85
101
104
92
100
80
62
39
44
36
Cash Flow from Operations
(115)
(63)
377
100
(36)
73
280
217
240
223
443
239
176
Capital Return
Dividends Paid
0
159
0
0
0
159
0
0
0
182
0
0
0
Shares Repurchased
55
120
116
121
121
117
90
91
95
94
188
127
131
Total Capital Return
55
279
116
121
121
276
90
91
95
276
188
127
131
LTM Capital Return
366
476
542
571
637
634
608
578
552
552
650
686
722
1. Net Working Capital is defined here as Accounts Receivables + Inventory - Accounts Payable.
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except per share and %
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Q3'24
Q4'24
Q1'25
Gross Profit - GAAP
569
542
658
494
460
439
477
344
376
439
527
437
466
Share-based compensation expense
1
2
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
2
2
2
3
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting efffect on inventory
4
4
3
3
3
3
3
4
3
3
2
2
2
Gross Profit - Non-GAAP
574
548
663
498
464
443
482
349
380
444
531
441
471
Operating Expenses - GAAP
366
363
395
365
344
311
301
305
297
282
305
307
313
Share-based compensation expense
22
22
23
20
22
11
14
18
20
20
18
17
21
Amortization of intangible assets and acquistion-related costs
5
5
4
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
2
3
3
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(1)
(1)
(1)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(0)
0
Restructuring charges (credits), net
0
0
2
0
0
11
6
18
4
(2)
1
1
0
Intangible Impairment
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
Operating Expenses - Non-GAAP
340
337
361
342
319
287
278
266
271
261
283
283
289
Operating Income - GAAP
203
179
263
129
115
127
177
39
78
157
222
130
153
Share-based compensation expense
24
24
25
21
24
12
16
19
22
22
21
19
23
Amortization of intangible assets
9
9
7
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
5
5
5
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Acquistion-related costs
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(1)
(1)
(1)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(0)
0
Restructuring charges (credits), net
0
0
2
0
0
11
6
18
4
(2)
1
1
0
Intangible Impairment
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
Operating Income - Non-GAAP
235
211
302
156
146
156
204
82
109
183
248
159
182
Net Income From Continuing Operations - GAAP
187
139
210
108
101
82
140
41
63
137
245
168
142
Share-based compensation expense
24
24
25
21
24
12
16
19
22
22
21
19
23
Amortization of intangible assets
9
9
7
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
5
5
5
Acquistion-related costs
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(1)
(1)
(1)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(0)
0
Restructuring charges (credits), net
0
0
2
0
0
11
6
18
4
(2)
1
1
0
Intangible Impairment
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
Pension curtailment (gain)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(4)
0
0
0
0
0
Loss (gain) on investments
(1)
2
0
0
(11)
23
1
1
12
0
0
2
1
Non-GAAP tax adjustment
(7)
7
13
(0)
3
4
16
(1)
(2)
10
(30)
(44)
3
Net Income From Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP
210
180
263
136
123
138
185
81
103
173
241
154
175
Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share
Diluted- GAAP
$1.09
$0.81
$1.24
$0.64
$0.61
$0.50
$0.86
$0.26
$0.39
$0.86
$1.55
$1.07
$0.92
Diluted - Non-GAAP
$1.22
$1.05
$1.55
$0.81
$0.74
$0.84
$1.14
$0.50
$0.65
$1.09
$1.53
$0.99
$1.13
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
Individual amounts may not add up to the Subtotal due to rounding.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION NOTES
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance for making operating decisions and forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations, and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
We have included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this presentation, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring charges, net, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" in our earnings press release posted to our website under "Quarterly Results" at http://ir.logitech.com.
We also present percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook, and trends in its business.
Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2025 (QUARTER ENDED June 30, 2024)
