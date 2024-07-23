QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2025 (QUARTER ENDED June 30, 2024)

Q1 FY 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Preliminary results*

$1,088

13%

43.3%

$182

$1.13

$176

million

million

per share

million

Revenue

Y/Y Sales % (CC)

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Cash Flow from

Gross Margin

Operating Income

Diluted EPS

Operations

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Results listed in non-GAAP.

Results listed in non-GAAP. Sales are net sales and comparisons are Y/Y and on a constant currency basis.

Quarterly Financial Trends

Preliminary results *

In $ millions except per share and %

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q3'22

Q4'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

GAAP Results

Net Sales

1,312

1,306

1,633

1,230

1,160

1,149

1,270

960

974

1,057

1,255

1,011

1,088

Gross Margin

43.4%

41.5%

40.3%

40.2%

39.6%

38.2%

37.6%

35.8%

38.5%

41.5%

42.0%

43.2%

42.8%

Operating Expenses

366

363

395

365

344

311

301

305

297

282

305

307

313

Operating Income

203

179

263

129

115

127

177

39

78

157

222

130

153

Operating Margin

15.5%

13.7%

16.1%

10.5%

10.0%

11.1%

13.9%

4.0%

8.0%

14.8%

17.7%

12.9%

14.1%

Net Income

187

139

210

108

101

82

140

41

63

137

245

168

142

Diluted EPS

$1.09

$0.81

$1.24

$0.64

$0.61

$0.50

$0.86

$0.26

$0.39

$0.86

$1.55

$1.07

$0.92

Avg. Diluted Shares Outstanding

172

171

170

169

166

164

163

162

160

159

157

156

155

Non-GAAP Results

Net Sales

1,312

1,306

1,633

1,230

1,160

1,149

1,270

960

974

1,057

1,255

1,011

1,088

Gross Margin

43.8%

42.0%

40.6%

40.5%

40.0%

38.6%

37.9%

36.3%

39.0%

42.0%

42.3%

43.6%

43.3%

Operating Expenses

340

337

361

342

319

287

278

266

271

261

283

283

289

Operating Income

235

211

302

156

146

156

204

82

109

183

248

159

182

Operating Margin

17.9%

16.2%

18.5%

12.7%

12.6%

13.6%

16.1%

8.6%

11.2%

17.3%

19.8%

15.7%

16.8%

Net Income

210

180

263

136

123

138

185

81

103

173

241

154

175

Diluted EPS

$1.22

$1.05

$1.55

$0.81

$0.74

$0.84

$1.14

$0.50

$0.65

$1.09

$1.53

$0.99

$1.13

Net Sales by Product Category

Gaming (1)

373

361

502

341

298

322

412

256

266

282

409

273

309

Keyboards & Combos

218

236

282

231

228

201

220

188

181

195

229

216

215

Pointing Devices

183

189

231

178

183

185

199

161

174

192

206

171

190

Video Collaboration

148

146

200

174

182

179

174

144

139

152

170

148

147

Webcams

184

166

188

137

109

102

94

73

75

88

86

76

73

Tablet Accessories

79

81

83

67

67

54

65

68

70

64

64

56

79

Headsets

59

50

51

48

46

45

47

39

37

44

42

45

44

Other (2)

67

77

96

54

47

61

59

31

31

40

49

26

31

Total Net Sales (3)

1,312

1,306

1,633

1,230

1,160

1,149

1,270

960

974

1,057

1,255

1,011

1,088

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

  1. Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
  2. Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

3. Individual amounts may not add up to the total Net Sales due to rounding.

Cash Flow and Operational Trends

Preliminary results *

In $ millions except working capital metrics

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q3'22

Q4'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Balance Sheet

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,498

1,137

1,364

1,329

1,107

869

1,036

1,149

1,251

1,164

1,413

1,521

1,534

Debt

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Accounts Receivable

546

728

846

676

707

773

802

630

563

657

686

542

591

Inventory

779

828

835

933

917

880

798

683

572

533

447

423

460

Accounts Payable

710

661

739

636

559

547

491

407

387

493

528

449

554

Net Working Capital (1)

615

895

942

972

1,065

1,106

1,109

906

748

697

605

516

497

Working Capital Metrics

Days Sales Outstanding

37

50

47

49

55

61

57

59

52

56

49

48

49

Days of Inventory

94

97

77

114

118

112

91

100

86

78

55

66

67

Days Payables Outstanding

86

78

68

78

72

69

56

59

58

72

65

70

80

Cash Conversion Cycle

45

69

56

85

101

104

92

100

80

62

39

44

36

Cash Flow from Operations

(115)

(63)

377

100

(36)

73

280

217

240

223

443

239

176

Capital Return

Dividends Paid

0

159

0

0

0

159

0

0

0

182

0

0

0

Shares Repurchased

55

120

116

121

121

117

90

91

95

94

188

127

131

Total Capital Return

55

279

116

121

121

276

90

91

95

276

188

127

131

LTM Capital Return

366

476

542

571

637

634

608

578

552

552

650

686

722

1. Net Working Capital is defined here as Accounts Receivables + Inventory - Accounts Payable.

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Preliminary results *

In $ millions except per share and %

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q3'22

Q4'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Gross Profit - GAAP

569

542

658

494

460

439

477

344

376

439

527

437

466

Share-based compensation expense

1

2

2

1

1

1

1

1

1

2

2

2

3

Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting efffect on inventory

4

4

3

3

3

3

3

4

3

3

2

2

2

Gross Profit - Non-GAAP

574

548

663

498

464

443

482

349

380

444

531

441

471

Operating Expenses - GAAP

366

363

395

365

344

311

301

305

297

282

305

307

313

Share-based compensation expense

22

22

23

20

22

11

14

18

20

20

18

17

21

Amortization of intangible assets and acquistion-related costs

5

5

4

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

2

3

3

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

(1)

(1)

(1)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(0)

0

Restructuring charges (credits), net

0

0

2

0

0

11

6

18

4

(2)

1

1

0

Intangible Impairment

0

0

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

Operating Expenses - Non-GAAP

340

337

361

342

319

287

278

266

271

261

283

283

289

Operating Income - GAAP

203

179

263

129

115

127

177

39

78

157

222

130

153

Share-based compensation expense

24

24

25

21

24

12

16

19

22

22

21

19

23

Amortization of intangible assets

9

9

7

6

6

6

6

6

6

6

5

5

5

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Acquistion-related costs

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

(1)

(1)

(1)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(0)

0

Restructuring charges (credits), net

0

0

2

0

0

11

6

18

4

(2)

1

1

0

Intangible Impairment

0

0

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

Operating Income - Non-GAAP

235

211

302

156

146

156

204

82

109

183

248

159

182

Net Income From Continuing Operations - GAAP

187

139

210

108

101

82

140

41

63

137

245

168

142

Share-based compensation expense

24

24

25

21

24

12

16

19

22

22

21

19

23

Amortization of intangible assets

9

9

7

6

6

6

6

6

6

6

5

5

5

Acquistion-related costs

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

(1)

(1)

(1)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(0)

0

Restructuring charges (credits), net

0

0

2

0

0

11

6

18

4

(2)

1

1

0

Intangible Impairment

0

0

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

Pension curtailment (gain)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(4)

0

0

0

0

0

Loss (gain) on investments

(1)

2

0

0

(11)

23

1

1

12

0

0

2

1

Non-GAAP tax adjustment

(7)

7

13

(0)

3

4

16

(1)

(2)

10

(30)

(44)

3

Net Income From Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP

210

180

263

136

123

138

185

81

103

173

241

154

175

Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

Diluted- GAAP

$1.09

$0.81

$1.24

$0.64

$0.61

$0.50

$0.86

$0.26

$0.39

$0.86

$1.55

$1.07

$0.92

Diluted - Non-GAAP

$1.22

$1.05

$1.55

$0.81

$0.74

$0.84

$1.14

$0.50

$0.65

$1.09

$1.53

$0.99

$1.13

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Individual amounts may not add up to the Subtotal due to rounding.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION NOTES

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance for making operating decisions and forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations, and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

We have included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this presentation, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring charges, net, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" in our earnings press release posted to our website under "Quarterly Results" at http://ir.logitech.com.

We also present percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook, and trends in its business.

Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2025 (QUARTER ENDED June 30, 2024)

