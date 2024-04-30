Editorial Contacts:

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations - ir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate and Internal Communications - nkenyon@logitech.com (USA) Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications - +41 (0) 79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com (Europe)

Logitech Announces Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Logitech Returns To Growth With Strong Fourth Quarter;

Company Announces FY 2025 Outlook

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Apr. 30, 2024 and SAN JOSE, Calif., Apr. 29, 2024 - SIX Swiss Exchange

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2024 ended March 31, 2024.

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2024:

  • Sales were $1.01 billion, up 5 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in constant currency, compared to Q4 of the prior year.
  • GAAP operating income was $130 million, up 235 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $159 million, up 93 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.07, up 312 percent compared to Q4 prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.99, up 98 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was $239 million, up 10 percent compared to Q4 of the prior year.

For Fiscal Year 2024:

  • Sales were $4.30 billion, down 5 percent in US dollars and 6 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.
  • GAAP operating income was $587 million, up 28 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $699 million, up 19 percent compared to the prior year.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $3.87, up 74 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $4.25, up 32 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was $1.1 billion, up 114 percent compared to the prior year.
    The year-ending cash balance was more than $1.5 billion. The Company returned $686 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

"We delivered a strong fourth quarter, with a return to growth and expanded gross margins," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Growth was broad-based across all regions and key categories.

"We start Fiscal Year 2025 with a focus on sustainable, profitable growth supported by several long-term trends that present opportunities for our business: new ways of working, gaming, and transformational AI. Our new, ambitious mission of extending human potential in work and play expands our addressable market and our innovation opportunities. We're excited for the journey to come."

Outlook

Logitech announced its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

Sales

$4.3 - $4.4 billion

Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year)

0% - 2%

Non-GAAP operating income

$685 - $715 million

Non-GAAP op. inc. growth/ (decline) (year over year)

(2)% - 2%

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q4 and the full Fiscal Year 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. This will also be an opportunity to hear strategic insights from Logitech chief executive officer, Hanneke Faber, on her first 100 days.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q4 Fiscal Year 2024 Shareholder Letterare also available there.

CFO Search and Annual Investor Day

Last month, Logitech announced that Charles 'Chuck' Boynton, chief financial officer (CFO), will be departing the Company to pursue another career opportunity. Boynton will remain with the Company as CFO through mid-May to ensure a seamless transition for the end of the 2024 fiscal year. His successor will be named at a later date.

Logitech plans to hold its Annual Investor Day (AID) later this year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges, net, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the full Fiscal Year 2025 non-GAAP operating income outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech's earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech's corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our purpose is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.comor company blog.

# # #

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Fiscal Year 2025 outlook for sales and non-GAAP operating income, strategic priorities, trends in our business, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments' fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense reduction efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward- looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

March 31,

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

1,011,487

$

960,077

$4,298,467

$

4,538,818

Cost of goods sold

572,051

612,703

2,509,418

2,806,438

Amortization of intangible assets

2,459

3,510

11,028

12,865

Gross profit

436,977

343,864

1,778,021

1,719,515

Operating expenses:

Marketing and selling

185,594

181,060

730,310

809,182

Research and development

75,421

70,630

287,243

280,796

General and administrative

38,510

32,437

155,056

124,652

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

2,655

2,791

10,934

11,843

Impairment of intangible assets

3,526

-

3,526

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business

(250)

-

(250)

-

acquisition

Restructuring charges, net

1,304

18,102

3,866

34,573

Total operating expenses

306,760

305,020

1,190,685

1,261,046

Operating income

130,217

38,844

587,336

458,469

Interest income

16,128

8,758

50,636

18,331

Other income (expense), net

(2,549)

5,089

(16,376)

(13,278)

Income before income taxes

143,796

52,691

621,596

463,522

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(23,819)

11,196

9,453

98,947

Net income

$

167,615

$

41,495

$

612,143

$

364,575

Net income per share:

Basic

$

1.09

$

0.26

$

3.90

$

2.25

Diluted

$

1.07

$

0.26

$

3.87

$

2.23

Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:

Basic

154,452

160,073

156,776

162,302

Diluted

156,204

161,524

158,171

163,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited

March 31,

March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2024

2023

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,520,842

$

1,149,023

Accounts receivable, net

541,715

630,382

Inventories

422,513

682,893

Other current assets

146,270

142,876

Total current assets

2,631,340

2,605,174

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

116,589

121,503

Goodwill

461,978

454,610

Other intangible assets, net

44,603

63,173

Other assets

350,194

316,293

Total assets

$

3,604,704

$

3,560,753

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

448,627

$

406,968

Accrued and other current liabilities

637,262

643,139

Total current liabilities

1,085,889

1,050,107

Non-current liabilities:

Income taxes payable

112,572

106,391

Other non-current liabilities

172,590

146,695

Total liabilities

1,371,051

1,303,193

Shareholders' equity:

Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:

30,148

30,148

Issued shares -173,106 at March 31, 2024 and 2023

Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital - 50,000 at

March 31, 2024 and 2023

Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital - 17,311 at

March 31, 2024 and 2023

Additional paid-in capital

63,524

127,380

Shares in treasury, at cost - 19,243 and 13,763 shares at March 31, 2024 and

2023, respectively

(1,351,336)

(977,266)

Retained earnings

3,602,519

3,177,575

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(111,202)

(100,277)

Total shareholders' equity

2,233,653

2,257,560

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,604,704

$

3,560,753

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands) - unaudited

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$ 167,615

$

41,495

$

612,143

$

364,575

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:

Depreciation

14,191

19,611

63,065

76,309

Amortization of intangible assets

5,098

6,234

21,681

24,407

Impairment of intangible assets

3,526

-

3,526

-

Loss on investments

2,461

1,008

14,674

14,073

Share-based compensation expense

18,697

19,042

82,889

70,782

Deferred income taxes

(32,909)

6,486

(42,424)

30,714

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business

(250)

-

(250)

-

Pension curtailment gains

-

(4,225)

-

(4,225)

Other

43

(406)

379

1,005

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net

138,305

174,732

91,519

51,185

Inventories

21,827

121,000

259,796

247,309

Other assets

7,062

(15,284)

10,760

5,634

Accounts payable

(81,047)

(84,203)

39,336

(219,051)

Accrued and other liabilities

(25,514)

(68,647)

(11,978)

(128,707)

Net cash provided by operating activities

239,105

216,843

1,145,116

534,010

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(10,312)

(23,231)

(55,897)

(92,353)

Investment in privately held companies

(211)

(1,731)

(617)

(4,357)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(286)

-

(14,424)

(8,527)

Purchases of deferred compensation investments

(3,678)

(1,516)

(11,571)

Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments

3,981

1,459

12,174

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,506)

(25,019)

(70,335)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment of cash dividends

-

-

(182,305)

Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition

-

-

(5,002)

Purchases of registered shares

(127,428)

(90,615)

(504,203)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights

16,878

12,726

32,197

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock

(1,148)

(429)

(29,744)

Other financing activities

-

-

(1,116)

Net cash used in financing activities

(111,698)

(78,318)

(690,173)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(8,709)

(614)

(12,789)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

108,192

112,892

371,819

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,412,650

1,036,131

1,149,023

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 1,520,842

$ 1,149,023

$ 1,520,842

(6,702)

6,209

(105,730)

(158,680)

(5,954)

(418,346)

28,790

(29,163)

-

(583,353)

(24,620)

(179,693)

1,328,716

$ 1,149,023

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands) - unaudited

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

March 31,

NET SALES

2024

2023 (1)

Change

2024

2023 (1)

Change

Net sales by product category:

Gaming (2)

$

273,487

$

256,437

7 %

$ 1,231,063

$ 1,288,313

(4)%

Keyboards & Combos

216,240

187,800

15

821,441

836,432

(2)

Pointing Devices

170,677

160,768

6

742,987

728,357

2

Video Collaboration

148,104

143,576

3

609,361

677,923

(10)

Webcams

75,952

73,156

4

325,225

378,688

(14)

Tablet Accessories

55,808

68,429

(18)

254,060

254,374

-

Headsets

45,455

39,147

16

168,478

176,576

(5)

Other (3)

25,764

30,764

(16)

145,852

198,155

(26)

Total Net Sales

$

1,011,487

$

960,077

5 %

$ 4,298,467

$ 4,538,818

(5)%

  1. The Company has reclassified certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation.
  2. Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
  3. Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

March 31,

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Gross profit - GAAP

$

436,977

$

343,864

$

1,778,021

$

1,719,515

Share-based compensation expense

1,938

1,407

8,004

5,635

Amortization of intangible assets

2,459

3,510

11,028

12,865

Gross profit - Non-GAAP

$

441,374

$

348,781

$

1,797,053

$

1,738,015

Gross margin - GAAP

43.2%

35.8%

41.4%

37.9%

Gross margin - Non-GAAP

43.6%

36.3%

41.8%

38.3%

Operating expenses - GAAP

$

306,760

$

305,020

$

1,190,685

$

1,261,046

Less: Share-based compensation expense

16,759

17,635

74,885

65,147

Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

2,655

2,791

10,934

11,843

Less: Impairment of intangible assets

3,526

-

3,526

-

Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business

(250)

-

(250)

-

acquisition

Less: Restructuring charges, net

1,304

18,102

3,866

34,573

Operating expenses - Non-GAAP

$

282,766

$

266,492

$

1,097,724

$

1,149,483

% of net sales - GAAP

30.3%

31.8%

27.7%

27.8%

% of net sales - Non-GAAP

28.0%

27.8%

25.5%

25.3%

Operating income - GAAP

$

130,217

$

38,844

$

587,336

$

458,469

Share-based compensation expense

18,697

19,042

82,889

70,782

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

5,114

6,301

21,962

24,708

Impairment of intangible assets

3,526

-

3,526

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business

(250)

-

(250)

-

acquisition

Restructuring charges, net

1,304

18,102

3,866

34,573

Operating income - Non-GAAP

$

158,608

$

82,289

$

699,329

$

588,532

% of net sales - GAAP

12.9%

4.0%

13.7%

10.1%

% of net sales - Non-GAAP

15.7%

8.6%

16.3%

13.0%

Net income - GAAP

$

167,615

$

41,495

$

612,143

$

364,575

Share-based compensation expense

18,697

19,042

82,889

70,782

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

5,114

6,301

21,962

24,708

Impairment of intangible assets

3,526

-

3,526

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business

(250)

-

(250)

-

acquisition

Restructuring charges, net

1,304

18,102

3,866

34,573

Loss on investments

2,461

1,008

14,674

14,073

Pension curtailment gains

-

(4,225)

-

(4,225)

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

(44,039)

(1,167)

(66,073)

22,129

Net income - Non-GAAP

$

154,428

$

80,556

$

672,737

$

526,615

Net income per share:

Diluted - GAAP

$

1.07

$

0.26

$

3.87

$

2.23

Diluted - Non-GAAP

$

0.99

$

0.50

$

4.25

$

3.22

Shares used to compute net income per share:

Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP

156,204

161,524

158,171

163,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands) - unaudited

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

March 31,

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

2024

2023

2024

2023

Share-based Compensation Expense

Cost of goods sold

$

1,938

$

1,407

$

8,004

$

5,635

Marketing and selling

7,157

9,467

35,780

34,707

Research and development

4,268

3,724

17,836

15,292

General and administrative

5,334

4,444

21,269

15,148

Total share-based compensation expense

18,697

19,042

82,889

70,782

Income tax benefit

(4,048)

(2,254)

(15,305)

(9,750)

Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit

$

14,649

$

16,788

$

67,584

$

61,032

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-basedcompensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non- cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 01:03:05 UTC.