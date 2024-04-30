Dear Logitech Shareholder,

This quarter marks the end of our 2024 Fiscal Year. This year was one of steady, continued improvement as we positioned the business for a return to growth. In addition to perspective on Q4 and Fiscal 2024 results, this letter also provides our Fiscal Year 2025 outlook, which anticipates modest year-over-year revenue growth with solid gross margins. In this letter, I will be sharing my assessment of the current state of Logitech® and our strategic priorities and opportunities for the years ahead. We look forward to speaking with you on our earnings conference call on April 30 at 8:30 am EDT and 2:30 pm CEST.

Q4 FY24 and Full Fiscal Year 2024 results

Q4 FY 2024 results were very strong, with a step up in top-line performance supported by healthy operating income, cash generation, and earnings. Growth was broad-based across all regions and key categories. The teams continued to execute at a high level, with non-GAAP gross and operating margins at the top end of our operating model, and solid cash generation increasing cash on hand to over $1.5 billion. For Q4, net sales in constant currency increased by 5% to $1.0 billion year over year, on lower promotional spending and increased demand supported by lower channel inventory reductions compared to FY23. For FY24, net sales finished down by 6% in constant currency.

Q4 non-GAAP gross margin was 43.6%, up 730 basis points versus Q4 FY23, due to lower product and logistics costs, reduced promotional activities, and lower excess inventory reserve. Sequentially, non- GAAP gross margin was up 130 basis points, primarily due to lower promotional spending, partially offset by mix.