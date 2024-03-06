Showcase ideas clearly and efficiently with a new premium 4K webcam

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) unveiled MX Brio/MX Brio 705 for Business, a revolutionary high-end webcam for end users and enterprises, designed to meet the demanding needs of advanced users. MX Brio is Logitech’s most advanced webcam yet and joins the Master Series ecosystem alongside MX keyboards and mice to deliver outstanding performance and streaming experiences, while fostering quality collaboration. The Ultra HD 4K webcam helps creative professionals and developers elevate their virtual presence and efficiently share results and ideas.

“We know that MX users collaborate and communicate from many different environments, and need a versatile webcam offering the best video and sound quality,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech. “MX Brio is our highest quality webcam, featuring customization and the ability to show themselves or their work in the best possible way.”

MX Brio’s Ultra HD 4K resolution and advanced webcam sensor demonstrates Logitech's continuous innovation with 70 percent larger pixels than the Brio 4K, our previous flagship webcam, offering an ultra sharp image. AI-enhanced image quality takes auto light correction further with face-based image enhancement that provides a more natural image, and video with 2x better face visibility and 2x finer image details in difficult lighting conditions compared to Brio 4K.

Advanced customization options allow users to fine-tune their appearance by manually adjusting exposure, tint, vibrance, field of view and more using Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software. Show Mode makes it easy for users to share sketches or other physical objects on their desks by simply tilting the webcam. MX Brio also has two beamforming mics to reduce background noise so you can be heard clearly and an integrated privacy shutter. RightSight autoframing feature, which detects and centers on the speaker even as they move around, can be enabled through Logi Tune for enterprise customers with MX Brio 705.

For IT teams outfitting employee workstations and home offices, MX Brio 705 for Business, the plug-and-play enterprise model, is compatible with most video conferencing platforms, and is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, and works with Chromebook. Additionally, IT admins can update firmware and troubleshoot problems for their hybrid teams securely via web-based device management platform Logitech Sync.

Approach to Sustainability

MX Brio aligns with Logitech’s goal to create product experiences that improve people’s lives. This means considering environmental and social impacts as part of every design decision. The webcam is certified carbon neutral, like the rest of Logitech’s products, and the paper packaging comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. The plastic parts in MX Brio include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics – 82% for Graphite and 75% for Pale Grey.

Pricing and Availability

MX Brio, available in Graphite and Pale Grey color options, is available in March 2024 on www.logitech.com and at other global retailers for a recommended retail price of $199.99 in North America and €229 in Europe.

MX Brio 705, available in Graphite, can be ordered here and through authorized resellers for $199.99.

