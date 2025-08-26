UBS maintains its buy rating on the stock, while raising its target price for it to €91 (from €80). This new TP represents 13% upside potential for the Swiss-American computer peripheral manufacturer.
"Based on our price tracking, we conclude that demand remains strong—and solid execution reassures us," UBS says.
For Q2 Logitech anticipates growth of 3% to 7%, with revenue between $1.145bn and $1.19bn, while non-GAAP operating income is expected between $180m and $200m.
Logitech: UBS raises target price
Published on 08/26/2025 at 05:06 am EDT
UBS maintains its buy rating on the stock, while raising its target price for it to €91 (from €80). This new TP represents 13% upside potential for the Swiss-American computer peripheral manufacturer.