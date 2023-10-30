(Alliance News) - Logitech International SA on Monday said it named Unilever PLC's Nutrition division boss Hanneke Faber as its new chief executive officer.

Faber joins the Lausanne, Switzerland-based computer hardware and software maker from December 1.

Faber has more than 30 years of global leadership experience across a variety of consumer, B2B, and e-commerce businesses, Logitech said.

The new CEO joins from consumer goods firm Unilever, where she led their USD14 billion Nutrition business, a post she took on in July of last year. She joined Unilever back in 2018.

Prior to her time at Unilever, she was chief commercial officer of Ahold Delhaize NV.

Guy Gecht is currently Logitech's interim CEO. Gecht took on the role after Bracken Darrell departed in June to pursue another opportunity.

"[Gecht] will continue as interim CEO until December 1, 2023, before resuming his board responsibilities, including leading the Technology & Innovation Committee," Logitech Chair Wendy Becker said.

