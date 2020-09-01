Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Logitech International S.A.    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASTRO Gaming : Reveals Second Generation A20 Gaming Headset and USB Transmitter Designed for Xbox, Consoles, PlayStation and PC Gaming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:02am EDT

ASTRO Gaming, the leader in premium video gaming equipment, today unveiled the second generation of the studio’s award-winning ASTRO A20 Wireless Gaming Headset. Professionally tuned to deliver audiophile-grade gaming performance, the ASTRO A20 is a multi-purpose headset featuring premium quality design, comfort and wireless connectivity at an accessible price point.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005283/en/

ASTRO Gaming is excited to introduce the ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless headset for XBox Series X and PlayStation 5. (Photo: Business Wire)

ASTRO Gaming is excited to introduce the ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless headset for XBox Series X and PlayStation 5. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to the A20 Gaming Headset, ASTRO Gaming is introducing the A20 Wireless Gen 2 USB Transmitter designed for Xbox consoles and PlayStation. One USB transmitter for Xbox consoles or PlayStation is included with each A20 Headset, or available for purchase separately. For multi-platform A20 gamers, adding a second USB Transmitter allows for the pairing of a single headset with multiple consoles.

“We are excited to launch a new generation of our A20 headset which features full compatibility with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5,” said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “The A20 delivers the sound quality, comfort and durability gamers expect from ASTRO with excellent wireless performance and multi-platform potential at an attractive price.”

Check out the new ASTRO A20 Gaming Headset trailer here.

The Gen 2 A20 Headset features a host of improvements from the previous generation:

  • ASTRO Comfort and QualityEngineered for marathon gaming sessions, the ASTRO A20 is comfortable, durable, lightweight and easily adjustable.
  • ASTRO Audio V2Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids and distortion-free bass.
  • 15m Wireless Range – The ASTRO A20 features 2.4GHz technology that provides secure wireless connectivity and up to 15m (50 ft) of wireless range.
  • Battery Life – Play for extended sessions with 15+ hours of battery life. Recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.
  • Flip to Mute Mic – The ASTRO A20’s highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use.
  • EQ Presets – Three EQ mode presets are available, including ASTRO which is tuned with precise bass for general gaming; PRO is tuned for precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming; STUDIO is neutral for accuracy and best for movies and music.

The ASTRO A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 is available for pre-order now for $119.99 USD from ASTRO Gaming and major participating retailers, shipping in October 2020. The ASTRO A20 Gen 2 USB Transmitter will be available in October of 2020 for $19.99 USD.

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO Gaming, creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products for professional gamers, leagues, and gaming prosumers. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known in the gaming world for designing the Xbox 360®, along with Alienware™ and HP® Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming produces a line of gamer-centric products that support the rapidly growing gaming community. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram or our blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
03:02aASTRO GAMING : Reveals Second Generation A20 Gaming Headset and USB Transmitter ..
BU
08/25LOGITECH G : Lets You Play Your Way With a New Lineup of Vibrant Gaming Gear
BU
08/18LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : and Samsung Collaborate on Powerful, New Solutions ..
PU
08/05LOGITECH G : Delivers Ultra Realistic Racing With TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel for Pla..
BU
08/05LOGITECH G : Delivers Ultra Realistic Racing With TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel for PC ..
BU
08/04LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Join Any Meeting, In Any Room With Logitech Swytch
BU
08/03LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Introduces New Enterprise-Ready Room Solutions Powe..
PU
07/29LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Announces New AI-Powered Insights and More for Retu..
PU
07/28LOGITECH : G Launches PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset
BU
07/23LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 313 M - -
Net income 2021 314 M - -
Net cash 2021 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 12 454 M 12 490 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 66,94 $
Last Close Price 73,88 $
Spread / Highest target 5,67%
Spread / Average Target -9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendy Becker Chairman
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Guerrino de Luca Director
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.45.80%12 490
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.28.59%49 049
HP INC.-4.87%28 385
GOERTEK INC.106.28%20 105
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-39.03%12 641
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-19.34%11 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group