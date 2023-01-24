European shares slip as business activity data underwhelms

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
EZ Jan business activity returns to growth -PMI
*
Swatch Group up, says positive on China recovery
*
Norwegian salmon farmers jump on tax cut hope
Jan 24 (Reuters) - European stocks reversed early gains
on Tuesday as better-than-expected business activity data in the
euro zone failed to excite investors worried about further
interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB).
The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.1%
despite a strong finish on Wall Street where battered technology
stocks continued their rebound.
S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) climbed to 50.2 this month from 49.3 in December, adding
to signs the downturn in the bloc may not be as deep as feared
and that the currency union may escape recession.
While the bloc's dominant services index also surprised on
the upside, factory activity still declined.
"Manufacturing activity may have shrunk the least in five
months, but the sector is still contracting," said Susannah
Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves
Lansdown.
"The realisation is washing over investors that although
this is more progress there is still a long way to go at a time
when a hawkish ECB is preparing to hike rates further."
European stocks hit a nine-month peak last week on hopes of
a milder recession in Europe and smaller interest rate increases
from the Federal Reserve.
However, hawkish comments from ECB policymakers have helped
cement bets of two 50 basis point interest rate rises at each of
its next two meetings, with one scheduled next week.
Although the central bank has been raising rates at its
fastest pace on record, it has so far failed to bring inflation
anywhere near its 2% target.
On Tuesday, Logitech International gained 2.0%
after the computer peripherals maker said its third-quarter
sales fell 22%, confirming its preliminary results.
Swatch Group edged up 1.6% after the Swiss
watchmaker said it was positive about a recovery in the China
market and also reported a 2.5% increase in 2022 sales.
Shares of Norwegian salmon farmers SalMar and
Mowi jumped 6.2% and 2.8%, respectively, to top the
STOXX 600.
Traders pointed to a media report suggesting adjustments to
the centre-left government's salmon tax hike proposal, which has
weighed on the sector.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)