Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:12 2023-01-24 am EST
52.99 CHF   +1.63%
05:05aLogitech : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:39aLogitech International Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Sales Decline
MT
03:27aLogitech International S A : Q3 2023 Prepared Remarks
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares slip as business activity data underwhelms

01/24/2023 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

EZ Jan business activity returns to growth -PMI

*

Swatch Group up, says positive on China recovery

*

Norwegian salmon farmers jump on tax cut hope

Jan 24 (Reuters) - European stocks reversed early gains on Tuesday as better-than-expected business activity data in the euro zone failed to excite investors worried about further interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.1% despite a strong finish on Wall Street where battered technology stocks continued their rebound.

S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 50.2 this month from 49.3 in December, adding to signs the downturn in the bloc may not be as deep as feared and that the currency union may escape recession.

While the bloc's dominant services index also surprised on the upside, factory activity still declined.

"Manufacturing activity may have shrunk the least in five months, but the sector is still contracting," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The realisation is washing over investors that although this is more progress there is still a long way to go at a time when a hawkish ECB is preparing to hike rates further."

European stocks hit a nine-month peak last week on hopes of a milder recession in Europe and smaller interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

However, hawkish comments from ECB policymakers have helped cement bets of two 50 basis point interest rate rises at each of its next two meetings, with one scheduled next week.

Although the central bank has been raising rates at its fastest pace on record, it has so far failed to bring inflation anywhere near its 2% target.

On Tuesday, Logitech International gained 2.0% after the computer peripherals maker said its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its preliminary results.

Swatch Group edged up 1.6% after the Swiss watchmaker said it was positive about a recovery in the China market and also reported a 2.5% increase in 2022 sales.

Shares of Norwegian salmon farmers SalMar and Mowi jumped 6.2% and 2.8%, respectively, to top the STOXX 600.

Traders pointed to a media report suggesting adjustments to the centre-left government's salmon tax hike proposal, which has weighed on the sector. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.01% 0.6462 Delayed Quote.0.94%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.45% 1.133 Delayed Quote.1.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.07% 0.688459 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 0.07% 866.6 Delayed Quote.1.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.19% 0.011268 Delayed Quote.0.69%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. 1.46% 52.9 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
MOWI ASA 3.01% 181.35 Real-time Quote.5.29%
SALMAR ASA 6.38% 443.4 Real-time Quote.8.32%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.26% 453.37 Delayed Quote.6.97%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.26% 1048.23 Delayed Quote.7.03%
SWATCH GROUP 1.70% 311.6 Delayed Quote.16.50%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.14% 0.921243 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
05:05aLogitech : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:39aLogitech International Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Sales Decline
MT
03:27aLogitech International S A : Q3 2023 Prepared Remarks
PU
03:27aLogitech International S A : Q3 2023 Slide Presentation
PU
01/23Logitech International Posts Drop In Net Income, Sales For Fiscal Q3
MT
01/23Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% as slowdown fears bite
RE
01/23Logitech International S A : Q3 2023 Quarterly Factsheet
PU
01/23Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% to $1.27 billion
RE
01/23Logitech Announces Q3 FY 2023 Results
BU
01/18Logitech International S A : Meet the new Logitech Brio 300 Series and Logitech H390 Heads..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 629 M - -
Net income 2023 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 9 135 M 9 135 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 56,51 $
Average target price 66,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum VP-New Product Introductions
Edouard Bugnion Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-8.62%9 135
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.04%29 390
HP INC.3.87%28 089
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY1.32%20 727
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC20.19%13 054
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION16.56%10 448