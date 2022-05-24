Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/24 03:16:48 am EDT
55.71 CHF   -1.33%
Feel the Performance with Logitech's First-Ever MX Mechanical Keyboards Designed for Creation and Productivity

05/24/2022 | 03:02am EDT
New MX Master 3S Mouse and MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Keyboards Help Advanced Digital Creators Enjoy Every Moment of the Creative Process

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) expanded its Master Series with two new mechanical keyboards – the full-size MX Mechanical and minimalist MX Mechanical Mini – and MX Master 3S mouse. Logitech’s Master Series brings advanced digital creators ultimate productivity tools, featuring high performance mechanical typing and precision tracking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005108/en/

Logitech expanded its Master Series with two new mechanical keyboards – the full-size MX Mechanical and minimalist MX Mechanical Mini – and MX Master 3S mouse (Photo: Business Wire)

Logitech expanded its Master Series with two new mechanical keyboards – the full-size MX Mechanical and minimalist MX Mechanical Mini – and MX Master 3S mouse (Photo: Business Wire)

“There is a growing community of software developers who fell in love with mechanical keyboards when they started playing games, and now they want the same feeling of precision and control with their professional desktop keyboard,” said Tolya Polyanker, head of the MX Series for Creativity and Productivity at Logitech. “MX Mechanical combines the best of both – Logitech’s gaming keyboard expertise with MX Master Series signature experiences.”

MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini offer the latest generation of low profile mechanical switches. Tactile Quiet (Brown) key switch makes it Logitech’s quietest mechanical keyboard ever with an amazing mechanical typing feel. Clicky (Blue) and Linear (Red) switch options are also available in select markets. The keyboards are designed with dual-colored keycaps for an optimized peripheral view. Smart backlighting, in six lighting options, automatically adjusts brightness for ambient light and switches off when not needed for efficient battery consumption.

To better address the needs of our advanced creators, MX Master 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on most surfaces including glass and offers faster workflow with high resolution monitors. Clicks are now 90% quieter compared to MX Master 3 while keeping the same satisfying precision feel so that you can focus on your work, not the noise.

The MX Master 3S features the MagSpeed Electromagnetic™ wheel that zips through 1,000 lines in one second, the side scroll wheel for faster horizontal navigation, and a unique ergonomic shape crafted for long hours of comfort.

MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are all compatible with Logi Options+ software – now out of Beta. Users can customize individual buttons, use pre-defined or create their own app-specific profiles, adjust tracking speed, select backlighting effects, and more to optimize their workflow. All three products, equipped with both Bluetooth and proprietary Logi Bolt wireless technology for a reliable, secure connection even in congested environments, can connect to up to three different devices and are compatible across a variety of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

Sustainability

At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint and the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini were designed with your future in mind. A portion of the keyboards’ plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic: 45% for MX Mechanical and 47% for MX Mechanical Mini. Plus, the aluminum top case for the keyboards is made from low carbon aluminum and produced with renewable energy rather than fossil fuels for a lower carbon impact. The MX Master 3S mouse is also made with PCR plastic – 27% for graphite and 22% for pale gray.

All Logitech products, including MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S, are certified carbon neutral. When you purchase a Logitech product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon.​ ​​

Pricing and Availability

The MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S will be available in May 2022 on logitech.com and at other global retailers. The suggested retail price for the MX Mechanical keyboard is $169.99, MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is $149.99 and MX Master 3S is $99.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.


© Business Wire 2022
