Logitech​ ​Shareholders​ ​Approve​ ​Proposals,​ ​Including​ ​Increased Dividend,​ At ​Annual​ ​General​ ​Meeting

Dividend up 10% per share year over year; Jones, Ng and Zahnd elected to board of directors

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that during its annual general meeting (AGM) the Company’s shareholders approved a dividend of approximately CHF 0.96 per share — an increase of approximately 10% compared to the Fiscal Year 2021 dividend.

Additionally, at the meeting, Logitech’s shareholders elected to the board of directors Christopher Jones, chief product officer at Amperity, Inc.; Frankie Ng, chief executive officer of SGS S.A.; and Sascha Zahnd, non-executive chairman of Valora Holding AG and formerly vice president EMEA and Global Supply Chain of Tesla Inc. All incumbent nominees standing for re-election were re-elected, and all other proposals at the AGM were approved.

Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson of the board, said: “We were pleased to be able to gather in person once again at this year’s AGM and reflect on another year of growth - Logitech’s ninth in a row - and on the many long-term opportunities ahead of us. Chris, Frankie and Sascha are great new additions to the team, bringing deep strategic and senior leadership experience from diverse backgrounds. I’m also delighted to announce an increased annual dividend for Logitech shareholders.”

Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 28, 2022 and the record date for the dividend to be September 27, 2022. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on September 26, 2022. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

