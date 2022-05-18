Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/18 11:30:16 am EDT
58.32 CHF   -0.92%
05:02pLogitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
04:36pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11:14aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

05/18/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2022, ended March 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is available on Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Logitech expects to publish its annual report to shareholders, and its invitation and proxy statement for its 2022 Annual General Meeting, in July 2022.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 470 M - -
Net income 2022 632 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 9 753 M 9 753 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 59,02 $
Average target price 93,42 $
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum VP-New Product Introductions
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-23.44%9 798
HP INC.5.18%41 734
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-17.02%34 871
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY6.21%21 777
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-22.91%18 713
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-8.04%12 640