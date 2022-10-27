Advanced search
10-27-2022
50.70 CHF   -0.16%
05:04pLogitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
04:32pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:32aAlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Logitech, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

10/27/2022
SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR —

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on October 27, 2022, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. The filing is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 852 M - -
Net income 2023 471 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,97%
Capitalization 8 318 M 8 318 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 92,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 51,29 $
Average target price 66,96 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum VP-New Product Introductions
Edouard Bugnion Independent Non-Executive Director
