    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:11 2022-08-02 am EDT
53.28 CHF   +0.30%
03:02aLogitech G and Tencent Games Announce Partnership to Advance Handheld Cloud Gaming
BU
07/28Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
07/28LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Logitech G and Tencent Games Announce Partnership to Advance Handheld Cloud Gaming

08/02/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Today, Logitech G and Tencent Games announced a partnership to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year that will combine Logitech G’s expertise in hardware with Tencent Games’ expertise in software services. The new device will support multiple cloud gaming services, and both companies are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW teams, so gamers can play AAA games when they are away from their console or PC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005300/en/

Logitech G and Tencent Games Announce Partnership to Advance Handheld Cloud Gaming (Graphic: Business Wire)

Logitech G and Tencent Games Announce Partnership to Advance Handheld Cloud Gaming (Graphic: Business Wire)

Logitech G and Tencent Games share a mutual vision of the future of gaming and are committed to ensuring the quality of experience comes together seamlessly to deliver on the exciting promise of gaming from the cloud. Cloud gaming utilizes data center servers to stream video games to consumers. There’s no need to download or install PC or console games. Instead, games are rendered and played on remote servers, and users interact with them locally on their devices.

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,” said Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab. “Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices.”

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

To sign up for the latest updates on the development process of the new cloud gaming handheld from Logitech G and Tencent Games visit (https://bit.ly/g-cloud-updates).

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies, and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog, or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 036 M - -
Net income 2023 515 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 1,82%
Capitalization 9 137 M 9 159 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 94,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 55,84 $
Average target price 77,88 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum VP-New Product Introductions
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-30.91%9 159
HP INC.-10.62%34 794
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.14%33 589
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.56%18 736
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-29.60%16 703
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-15.29%10 968