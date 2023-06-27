  1. Markets
  2. Stock Suisse
  3. Logitech International S.A.
  4. News
  5. Logitech International : Long-term model intact despite near-term headwinds
Security LOGN

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

Equities LOGN CH0025751329

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05:46:30 2023-06-27 am EDT Intraday chart for Logitech International S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
50.02 CHF +0.37% -0.36% -12.16%
11:22am Logitech International : Long-term model intact despite near-term headwinds Alphavalue
Jun. 22 Global markets live: Amazon, Rivian, GSK, Apple, General Electric... ZB

Logitech International : Long-term model intact despite near-term headwinds

Today at 05:22 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Logitech International S.A.

Logitech International : Long-term model intact despite near-term headwinds
Alphavalue
Alphavalue
Global markets live: Amazon, Rivian, GSK, Apple, General Electric...
ZB
ZB
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Dented as Central Banks Continue to Tighten
DJ
DJ
Switzerland's Logitech International to Launch $1 Billion Share Buyback
MT
MT
Logitech International Sets $1 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
MT
Logitech International S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for $1,000 million worth of its shares.
CI
CI
Logitech International S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
CI
VF Names Bracken Darrell CEO
MT
MT
Vans sneakers maker VF taps Logitech's Bracken Darrell as CEO
RE
RE
Vans sneakers maker VF names Bracken Darrell new CEO
RE
RE
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rising Late Wednesday
MT
MT
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trading
MT
MT
Top Stories at Midday: FOMC Watch; Health Insurers Slump; Shell Boosts Dividend; Google Faces Ad-Tech Probe
MT
MT
Logitech International Shares Fall After Citigroup Downgrade
MT
MT
Fed Day
ZB
ZB
Citigroup Downgrades Logitech International to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $70 From $73
MT
MT
European Midday Briefing: Caution Ahead of Fed Holds Back Stock Gains
DJ
DJ
North American Morning Briefing: Focus Fixes on Fed, Powell
DJ
DJ
European shares rise on Fed pause hopes
RE
RE
European shares rise on hopes of Fed pause; Entain plunges
RE
RE
Logitech CEO Resigns; Interim Chief Appointed
MT
MT
Logitech says CEO stepping down, shares fall
RE
RE
Logitech International Says CEO Leaving; Shares Drop After Hours
MT
MT
Logitech International Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
CI
Logitech International Announces Resignation of Bracken Darrell as President and Member of Board of Directors
CI
CI

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-27 50.12 CHF +0.37% 158 764
2023-06-26 49.83 CHF -0.14% 577,660
2023-06-23 49.90 CHF -0.06% 628,068
2023-06-22 49.93 CHF +2.93% 1,223,668
2023-06-21 48.51 CHF -3.56% 1,741,426
2023-06-20 50.30 CHF -0.71% 683,494

Delayed Quote Swiss Exchange - 05:12:30 2023-06-27 am EDT

More quotes

Chart Logitech International S.A.

Chart Logitech International S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Logitech International S.A. is one of the world leaders of the design, manufacturing and marketing of the design, manufacturing and marketing of computer peripherals. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - gaming accessories (26.5%): gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, console gaming controllers - video collaboration systems (18.2%) ; - keyboards and combos (17.6%); - pointing devices (14.3%): trackballs and mice; - web cameras (7.4%); - portable and PC audio systems (7.3%): headphones, earphones, wireless music systems, etc.; and - tablets and accessories (5.7%); - mobile speakers (2.7%); - remote controls and home surveillance cameras (0.3%). Products are marketed through specialized stores. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.5%), Americas (42.3%) and Asia/Pacific (26.2%).
Read more
Sector
Computer Hardware
Calendar
2023-08-08 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
55.72USD
Average target price
64.47USD
Spread / Average Target
+15.70%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Computer Hardware

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Chart Analysis Logitech International S.A.
-12.20% 8 845 M $
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Chart Analysis TD SYNNEX Corporation
+3.16% 9 219 M $
DAWNING INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Dawning Information Industry Co., Ltd.
+122.18% 9 949 M $
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Chart Analysis ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
+19.55% 7 676 M $
WISTRON CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Wistron Corporation
+181.63% 7 590 M $
LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Lite-On Technology Corporation
+58.31% 7 483 M $
MOG DIGITECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis MOG Digitech Holdings Limited
+652.69% 7 199 M $
PEGATRON CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Pegatron Corporation
+18.58% 6 465 M $
CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis China Greatwall Technology Group Co., Ltd.
+33.73% 6 079 M $
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Lenovo Group Limited
+27.15% 12 438 M $
Other Computer Hardware
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer