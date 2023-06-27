Logitech International : Long-term model intact despite near-term headwinds

Logitech International S.A. is one of the world leaders of the design, manufacturing and marketing of the design, manufacturing and marketing of computer peripherals. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - gaming accessories (26.5%): gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, console gaming controllers - video collaboration systems (18.2%) ; - keyboards and combos (17.6%); - pointing devices (14.3%): trackballs and mice; - web cameras (7.4%); - portable and PC audio systems (7.3%): headphones, earphones, wireless music systems, etc.; and - tablets and accessories (5.7%); - mobile speakers (2.7%); - remote controls and home surveillance cameras (0.3%). Products are marketed through specialized stores. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.5%), Americas (42.3%) and Asia/Pacific (26.2%).

Sector Computer Hardware