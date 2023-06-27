Equities LOGN CH0025751329
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05:46:30 2023-06-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|50.02 CHF
|+0.37%
|-0.36%
|-12.16%
|11:22am
|Logitech International : Long-term model intact despite near-term headwinds
|Jun. 22
|Global markets live: Amazon, Rivian, GSK, Apple, General Electric...
Logitech International : Long-term model intact despite near-term headwinds
Today at 05:22 am
Latest news about Logitech International S.A.
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-27
|50.12 CHF
|+0.37%
|158 764
|2023-06-26
|49.83 CHF
|-0.14%
|577,660
|2023-06-23
|49.90 CHF
|-0.06%
|628,068
|2023-06-22
|49.93 CHF
|+2.93%
|1,223,668
|2023-06-21
|48.51 CHF
|-3.56%
|1,741,426
|2023-06-20
|50.30 CHF
|-0.71%
|683,494
Delayed Quote Swiss Exchange - 05:12:30 2023-06-27 am EDTMore quotes
Chart Logitech International S.A.
Company Profile
More about the company
Logitech International S.A. is one of the world leaders of the design, manufacturing and marketing of the design, manufacturing and marketing of computer peripherals. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - gaming accessories (26.5%): gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, console gaming controllers - video collaboration systems (18.2%) ; - keyboards and combos (17.6%); - pointing devices (14.3%): trackballs and mice; - web cameras (7.4%); - portable and PC audio systems (7.3%): headphones, earphones, wireless music systems, etc.; and - tablets and accessories (5.7%); - mobile speakers (2.7%); - remote controls and home surveillance cameras (0.3%). Products are marketed through specialized stores. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.5%), Americas (42.3%) and Asia/Pacific (26.2%).Read more
SectorComputer Hardware
Calendar
2023-08-08 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Citigroup Downgrades Logitech International to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $70 From $73
June 14, 2023 at 09:13 am
More Strategies
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
55.72USD
Average target price
64.47USD
Spread / Average Target
+15.70%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Computer Hardware
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-12.20%
|8 845 M $
|+3.16%
|9 219 M $
|+122.18%
|9 949 M $
|+19.55%
|7 676 M $
|+181.63%
|7 590 M $
|+58.31%
|7 483 M $
|+652.69%
|7 199 M $
|+18.58%
|6 465 M $
|+33.73%
|6 079 M $
|+27.15%
|12 438 M $