In Fiscal Year 2023, Logitech - like so many other organizations - faced multiple macroeconomic hurdles. Global demand softened as companies and consumers confronted rising inflation and borrowing costs, unpredictable foreign exchange rates, and heightened geopolitical tension. The impact was felt across geographies and industries, and Logitech was no exception. We maintained or grew market share across most categories, and we retained much of the larger base built over the last few years, delivering revenue over 60% higher than four years ago. Nevertheless, the year closed with a 13% decline in revenue compared to the previous year.

While FY 2023 wasn't the year we had hoped for, we responded quickly, taking strong actions to spring-load the business for an inevitable return to growth; and the business is better for it today.

FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL DISCIPLINE

With the financial discipline and operational excellence Logitech is known for, we managed the business conservatively and worked quickly to align operating expenses with the current market reality. On a percentage basis, our cost reductions were the same as the year-end decline in revenue. We ensured these reductions were made with surgical intent, protecting ongoing investments in research and development, and enterprise go-to-market. We continue to manage costs, while investing in future innovation.

There was a similar focus on inventory levels, reducing on hand inventory quarter on quarter across the fiscal year, as well as reducing channel inventory. The team continues carefully to manage inventory levels while ensuring readiness for the coming holiday quarter.

As a result, Logitech has a sufficiently solid financial foundation to invest through down cycles such as this. FY 2023 closed within our adjusted outlook range, with a strong balance sheet, no debt and a healthy cash position. Cash flow from operations was up 79% to over $0.5 billion, and the end-of-year cash balance was $1.15 billion. We also returned more than $0.5 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

POWERFUL TRENDS, POWERFUL

INNOVATION

The strength of Logitech's product innovation engine has been our hallmark for decades. It's a powerful combination of design expertise, world-class research and development, sharp consumer insights and excellence in supply chain, manufacturing and go-to- market. Fiscal Year 2023 was another strong year of innovation, demonstrating the value of continued investment.