To our shareholders, partners, customers and employees
In Fiscal Year 2023, Logitech - like so many other organizations - faced multiple macroeconomic hurdles. Global demand softened as companies and consumers confronted rising inflation and borrowing costs, unpredictable foreign exchange rates, and heightened geopolitical tension. The impact was felt across geographies and industries, and Logitech was no exception. We maintained or grew market share across most categories, and we retained much of the larger base built over the last few years, delivering revenue over 60% higher than four years ago. Nevertheless, the year closed with a 13% decline in revenue compared to the previous year.
While FY 2023 wasn't the year we had hoped for, we responded quickly, taking strong actions to spring-load the business for an inevitable return to growth; and the business is better for it today.
FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL DISCIPLINE
With the financial discipline and operational excellence Logitech is known for, we managed the business conservatively and worked quickly to align operating expenses with the current market reality. On a percentage basis, our cost reductions were the same as the year-end decline in revenue. We ensured these reductions were made with surgical intent, protecting ongoing investments in research and development, and enterprise go-to-market. We continue to manage costs, while investing in future innovation.
There was a similar focus on inventory levels, reducing on hand inventory quarter on quarter across the fiscal year, as well as reducing channel inventory. The team continues carefully to manage inventory levels while ensuring readiness for the coming holiday quarter.
As a result, Logitech has a sufficiently solid financial foundation to invest through down cycles such as this. FY 2023 closed within our adjusted outlook range, with a strong balance sheet, no debt and a healthy cash position. Cash flow from operations was up 79% to over $0.5 billion, and the end-of-year cash balance was $1.15 billion. We also returned more than $0.5 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.
POWERFUL TRENDS, POWERFUL
INNOVATION
The strength of Logitech's product innovation engine has been our hallmark for decades. It's a powerful combination of design expertise, world-class research and development, sharp consumer insights and excellence in supply chain, manufacturing and go-to- market. Fiscal Year 2023 was another strong year of innovation, demonstrating the value of continued investment.
More than 50 new products were launched, in multiple categories. Each contributed to the portfolio in multiple ways. The Aurora Collection for all gamers and Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse expanded our consumer audiences. We deepened our offering by bringing MX mechanical keyboards to consumers, while also adapting award-winning consumer MX devices for business use. The brand was further established in the world of streamers and creators with new mics, lights and cameras, and introduced accessories for Apple's 10th generation iPad. And the strength of our software capabilities was demonstrated with innovations like the new Rally Bar and Logi Sight, designed for meeting room video collaboration.
These, and more, contributed to a record number of design awards in FY 2023. Logitech was honored with 116 awards and the highly prestigious Red Dot Design Team of the Year award - the Oscar of design. Yet, more important than plaudits, is the diversity of the portfolio. Logitech offers solutions for enterprises and consumers, balanced across geographies, price points and audience segments. Diversification is built thoughtfully and methodically. It is a competitive advantage - it helped us maintain and take market share in key categories this fiscal year.
Our innovations this year also continued to tap into the powerful, long-term secular trends that have helped grow Logitech these past years.
- Work from anywhere (hybrid work): The world's one billion knowledge workers, and their employers, are adjusting to more flexible ways of working. Logitech is well positioned to provide them with the right tools to enable productive, comfortable and creative work, at home, in the office, or indeed anywhere. When people are working from more locations, they have more workspaces that require Logitech products.
- Video everywhere: Video is the new telephone. Wherever there is a workspace or a meeting room, there is a need to connect. The world is steadily equipping all these spaces with video, but it is estimated that still only one in ten office meeting rooms have a video collaboration solution installed, plus there are plenty of workspaces to enable.
- Rise of gaming: Gaming is big and growing, encompassing everything from professional esports to casual, social or mobile play. It has about as many fans as soccer, counted in the billions. Twitch, YouTube and Facebook see more hours of live streamed gaming content in a quarter than Netflix Original programming. Logitech supports everyone, whether they are streaming, playing on a handheld device, or competing on a fully equipped pro- gaming rig.
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, PARTNERS, CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES
- Ubiquitous content creation: Today, an independent creator can stream like Netflix, produce music like Universal Music Group, edit like Paramount Pictures and code like EA. About 23% of people can be considered creators in some capacity, and Logitech's hardware and software solutions enable their creativity, in every form.
We believe these trends to be durable. Their continued power, and the power of our innovation engine, give us confidence in the long term.
LEADING BY EXAMPLE
In Fiscal Year 2023, Logitech made progress in other areas - less visible, but of utmost importance. By this, we mean our mission to help all people pursue their passions, in a way that is good for the planet.
Logitech designers and engineers have been pioneering techniques in incorporating post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) into our products at scale, to reduce their carbon impact and increase circularity. This year, 59% of all Logitech products used recycled plastic, saving an estimated 27,000 tonnes of carbon. In our Creativity and Productivity category alone, 75% of mice and keyboards are made from recycled plastic. We have also continued to share the carbon impact of our products with our customers at point of sale. Nearly 45% of Logitech products now include carbon labels so customers can make informed purchase choices.
For these and other efforts, we were awarded a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing Logitech in the top 1% of sustainability-rated companies. The global non-profit, CDP, also ranked us among the top 8% of companies assessed for supplier engagement on climate change. We were even invited to the White House, in recognition of our climate work.
Logitech was equally active in making progress on our social impact this past fiscal year. We co-founded the Coalition for Gender Fair Procurement with Gender Fair, an alliance of like-minded organizations seeking to promote gender fairness based on the UN Women's Empowerment Principles. The Coalition works to progress toward the UN's fifth Sustainable Development Goal, Gender Equality, by leveraging the trillions of dollars in corporate spending power around the globe. We also made equality central to some of our key marketing campaigns, such as the MX Women Who Master Series, and product ranges such as Logitech G's Aurora Collection. Internally, diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be important, as we strive to support and reflect the diverse world we serve.
Of course, while we can take a pause to celebrate such progress, we are also conscious of the urgent work still required to address climate change and redress social inequities. This work is simply the right thing to do for people and the planet, and we believe it will also benefit our performance over time.
CEO TRANSITION
In the months following the close of Fiscal Year 2023, Bracken Darrell took the personal decision to depart Logitech for another opportunity. In his own words, he'll remain a customer, fan and shareholder, and we all wish him well.
Logitech has always been a great company, and Bracken's stewardship as CEO across the past ten fiscal years has made some important contributions. During his tenure, Logitech grew for nine consecutive years. We transformed ourselves into an award-winning design company and more than doubled the product categories in which we compete. We continued to hone our capabilities, including our renowned research and development. All told, our market value grew to nearly nine times greater than a decade before.
Looking forward, all the elements that contributed to our excellent track record and that continue to make Logitech great are in place, including the strong team that continues to lead the company and execute on our strategy. The board of directors has set in motion our established succession planning process. Board member Guy Gecht has stepped seamlessly into the role of interim CEO, and the global search of internal and external candidates is well underway. The transition will be smooth, thanks to the combined focus and experience of the Board, Guy and Logitech's leadership team, most of whom have been at the company for a decade or more.
WE'RE READY
So, as we reflect on Fiscal Year 2023, we managed the business conservatively in the face of numerous headwinds, and will continue to do so. We take optimism from our overall performance, and from the actions we have taken to make this great company even better: our strategy is solid, our leadership is energized, our teams are optimized, the secular trends we innovate against are powerful, our capabilities are honed, and our innovation engine is firing on all cylinders. On this basis, we have confidence in the long-term prospects for the business. Logitech is a bigger, better company than ever before, and is ready for the future; ready to drive growth when demand returns.
This is a team effort and so we would like to express our gratitude to the whole team: our employees, partners and shareholders. Each of you makes Logitech who it is every day. We have come a long way, and have a long, exciting path ahead.
Wendy Becker
Guy Gecht
Chairperson of the Board
Interim Chief Executive
Officer
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This Invitation, Proxy Statement and Annual Report, including the letter to shareholders, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of our management as of the initial date of making such statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to:
- Our long-term prospects, strategy for growth, future revenues, earnings, cash flow, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance, and market position;
- Our business strategy and investment priorities in relation to competitive offerings and evolving consumer demand trends affecting our products and markets, current and future worldwide geopolitical, economic and capital market conditions, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, inflation, and economic downturns;
- Our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof;
- Long-term,secular trends that impact our product categories;
- The scope, nature or impact of acquisition, strategic alliance, and divestiture activities;
- Our expectations regarding the success of our strategic acquisitions, including integration of acquired operations, products, technology, internal controls, personnel and management teams;
- Our expectations regarding our effective tax rate, future tax benefits, tax settlements, the adequacy of our provisions for uncertain tax positions;
- Our expectations regarding our potential indemnification obligations, and the outcome of pending or future legal proceedings and tax audits;
- Our business development, product development and innovation, and their impact on future operating results and anticipated operating costs for fiscal year 2024 and beyond;
- Opportunities for growth and our ability to execute on and take advantage of them, including our marketing initiatives and strategy and our expectations regarding the success thereof;
- Potential tariffs, their effects and our ability to mitigate their effects;
- Our expectations regarding our share repurchase and dividend programs;
- The sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available borrowings under our bank lines of credit to fund capital expenditures and working capital needs; and
- The effects of environmental and other laws and regulations in the United States and other countries in which we operate.
Forward-looking statements also include, among others, those statements including the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar language. These statements reflect our views and assumptions as of the initial date of making such statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual performance to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Important information as to these factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 under the headings of "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Overview of our Company," "Critical Accounting Estimates" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources," among others. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Item 1A "Risk Factors," as well as elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or "SEC." You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the initial date of making such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the initial date of making such statements.
July 25, 2023
To our shareholders:
You are cordially invited to attend Logitech's 2023 Annual General Meeting. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the SwissTech Convention Center, EPFL, in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Enclosed is the Invitation and Proxy Statement for the meeting, which includes an agenda and discussion of the items to be voted on at the meeting, instructions on how you can exercise your voting rights, information concerning Logitech's compensation of its Board members and executive officers, and other relevant information.
Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual General Meeting, your vote is important, and you should take the steps required so that your shares are represented at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
Thank you for your continued support of Logitech.
Wendy Becker
Chairperson of the Board
