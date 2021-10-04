Log in
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Logitech International S A : Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

10/04/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release its FY 2022 second quarter financial results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 306 M - -
Net income 2022 691 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 13 682 M 14 795 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 81,10 $
Average target price 125,37 $
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum Head-Global Operations & Sustainability
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
