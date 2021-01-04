Log in
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Logitech International S A : Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

01/04/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release quarterly financial results on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Blue Microphones, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 112 M - -
Net income 2021 571 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 14 159 M 16 081 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 99,31 $
Last Close Price 87,40 $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendy Becker Chairman
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Borel Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.0.00%15 995
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%54 953
HP INC.0.00%31 712
GOERTEK INC.87.35%18 409
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC0.00%15 971
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.00%15 328
