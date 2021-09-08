Logitech International S A : Announces New Meeting Room and Work-From-Home Solutions Certified for Google Meet

Since early 2020, COVID has significantly disrupted the way we work and led to new models, including the increasingly adopted hybrid workplace. Today we're excited to announce new solutions for Google Meet that optimize both the meeting room experience and the work-from-home experience for hybrid teams.

A consistent meeting experience in any room

For those heading back to the office, Logitech room solutions make it easier for Google Workspace users to start and join video meetings. Logitech Rally Barand Rally Bar Miniraise the bar for video collaboration, and both are now certified for Google Meet. With these great options - Rally Bar Mini for small rooms, Rally Bar for mid-sized rooms, and Rally Plusfor large rooms - you can deliver a consistent Google Meet experience across all your meeting spaces.

Our most advanced video conferencing devices, Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini are all-in-one video bars with brilliant optics, room-filling audio, and AI-driven performance. Both devices enable remote collaboration that is as natural and productive as being there in person.

One of the most exciting features in Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini is the AI Viewfinder, a second built-in camera dedicated to computer vision. This secondary camera uses scene awareness to inform RightSight auto-framing and camera control, making sure all in-room participants are seen clearly.

Coming later this year, Logitech room solution kits for Google Meet will include Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini; a Google Meet compute device; and Logitech Tap for one-touch join, wired content sharing, and center-of-room control. All Logitech room solutions are remarkably easy to set up and use, with device management at scale through Google Workspace Admin Console.

Together with Google Workspace, we are focused on leveling the playing field for distributed teams. We want to ensure that whether people are working from home, in the office, or on the go, everyone has an equitable and high-quality meeting experience.

Dramatically improving the work-from-home experience

That brings us to the desktop. Just as it is important for people in a conference room to be seen and heard by remote participants, people working from home or elsewhere also need to look and sound their best.



Earlier today we announced Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station with easy meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone designed to work seamlessly with Google Meet. Designed for personal workspaces, private offices, and focus rooms, Logi Dock makes joining Google Meet meetings as easy as one touch and delivers enterprise-grade audio for your calls. It's simple to set up, connects your desktop peripherals, and eliminates workspace clutter for more productive work days.

Working from home shouldn't be a compromise, and with Logi Dock, it isn't.

Upon certification, Logi Dock will join the already expansive portfolio of Google Meet-certified Logitech products that include MeetUp, the Rally family, the C925e webcam, and Zone headsets.

'Like Google Workspace, we want to offer workers greater flexibility and choice to connect, create and collaborate,' said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Alliances and Go-to-Market at Logitech. 'Logi Dock and Rally Bar room solution kits preconfigured for Google Meet deliver not only flexibility, but simple setup and enterprise-quality audio and video to the Google Meet experience from home offices to meeting rooms.'

'Every individual should have access to the best tools to collaborate, in any setting or circumstance,' said Dave Citron, Director of Product for Google Meet. 'Logitech's Google Meet-certified solutions offer more choice and flexibility to a diverse workforce whether they're working from a meeting room, at home, or on the go.'

In a hybrid workplace, video will be ubiquitous. It must be simple to use, and it must deliver a consistent experience everywhere. With Google Workspace, we're meeting that challenge.

To learn more about the Rally Bar for Google Meet, visit our website.