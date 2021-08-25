Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech International S A : Becomes the Official Peripherals Partner for Twitch Rivals Europe

08/25/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today we are excited to announce a partnership that secures Logitech G as the Official Peripherals Partner of Twitch Rivals Europe (Twitch Rivals), a series of competitive, online events designed from the ground up for Twitch streamers and viewers. As the preferred supplier of Twitch Rivals live events, everything from a Logitech G, ASTRO and Blue from mouse, to keyboards, to webcams, to microphones and headsets will be promoted during Twitch Rivals Europe tournaments.

'We are thrilled to be extending our Twitch Rivals North American partnership with Logitech G into Europe. This new collaboration will allow them to bring the very best of their peripherals products and expertise to Twitch Rivals events across the whole region,' says Lou Garate, Head of Global Sponsorship Sales at Twitch

'Over the last year, we have been working closely together with Twitch Rivals team in North America to bring a number of products and services to the Twitch platform that is designed to deliver an amazing experience for gamers and content creators,' said Peter Kingsley, CMO of Logitech G. 'We are thrilled to bring that same portfolio of gaming and streaming products to Twitch Rivals Europe'.

As a part of the partnership, fans can expect to see Logitech G and Twitch Rivals deliver fun elements, including:

  • Giveaways: During events, a lucky viewer(s) will win coveted Logitech G, ASTRO, Blue gear to upgrade their gaming setup.
  • Comm Check: bespoke content segment to highlight one or a few of the best and the funniest voice-chat 'comm' moments from a competitors stream. Everyone loves comm and if you're listening to the main broadcast you will not miss them thanks to Logitech G.

The partnership will kick off with a single-day 'Crew battle', where four rosters of players will participate in a variety of 'heats' in various Rocket League game modes. Teams built by well-known creators will battle it out to take home their share of a $75,000 prize pool. Viewers can tune into the event on Tuesday, 24th August from 6:00 pm CET.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 18:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
03:11pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Blue Microphones and Social Media Star Josh Richard..
PU
02:21pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Becomes the Official Peripherals Partner for Twitch..
PU
11:19aEuropean ADRs Slightly Higher Wednesday Morning
MT
05:01aBybit annonce le parrainage de la légendaire équipe d'esports NAVI
DJ
08/18LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Get the Latest Security and Audio Enhancements for ..
PU
08/18Bybit Announces Sponsorship of Legendary Esports Team NAVI
DJ
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Logitech International Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Sellin..
MT
08/17LOGITECH : and Billboard Debut Song Breaker Chart, the First Ever Creator-Center..
BU
08/17ASTRO GAMING : Partners With Timbuk2; Reveals New Bag Collection Designed for Ga..
BU
08/10PRESS RELEASE : R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in first half..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 313 M - -
Net income 2022 686 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 17 718 M 17 694 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 106,71 $
Average target price 125,56 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum Head-Global Operations & Sustainability
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.13.43%18 009
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.37.45%77 488
HP INC.17.53%34 716
GOERTEK INC.13.00%21 166
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC38.47%19 590
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY25.23%19 380