Logitech International S A : Becomes the Official Peripherals Partner for Twitch Rivals Europe

Today we are excited to announce a partnership that secures Logitech G as the Official Peripherals Partner of Twitch Rivals Europe (Twitch Rivals), a series of competitive, online events designed from the ground up for Twitch streamers and viewers. As the preferred supplier of Twitch Rivals live events, everything from a Logitech G, ASTRO and Blue from mouse, to keyboards, to webcams, to microphones and headsets will be promoted during Twitch Rivals Europe tournaments.

'We are thrilled to be extending our Twitch Rivals North American partnership with Logitech G into Europe. This new collaboration will allow them to bring the very best of their peripherals products and expertise to Twitch Rivals events across the whole region,' says Lou Garate, Head of Global Sponsorship Sales at Twitch

'Over the last year, we have been working closely together with Twitch Rivals team in North America to bring a number of products and services to the Twitch platform that is designed to deliver an amazing experience for gamers and content creators,' said Peter Kingsley, CMO of Logitech G. 'We are thrilled to bring that same portfolio of gaming and streaming products to Twitch Rivals Europe'.

As a part of the partnership, fans can expect to see Logitech G and Twitch Rivals deliver fun elements, including:

Giveaways: During events, a lucky viewer(s) will win coveted Logitech G, ASTRO, Blue gear to upgrade their gaming setup.

Comm Check: bespoke content segment to highlight one or a few of the best and the funniest voice-chat 'comm' moments from a competitors stream. Everyone loves comm and if you're listening to the main broadcast you will not miss them thanks to Logitech G.

The partnership will kick off with a single-day 'Crew battle', where four rosters of players will participate in a variety of 'heats' in various Rocket League game modes. Teams built by well-known creators will battle it out to take home their share of a $75,000 prize pool. Viewers can tune into the event on Tuesday, 24th August from 6:00 pm CET.