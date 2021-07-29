Log in
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

Logitech International S A : Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

07/29/2021
SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR —

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on July 29, 2021, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. The filing is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 311 M - -
Net income 2022 684 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 16 519 M 18 239 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum Head-Global Operations & Sustainability
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.14.94%18 234
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.30.84%73 758
HP INC.15.78%34 200
GOERTEK INC.2.30%19 809
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY22.03%18 884
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED0.27%11 346