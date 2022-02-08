Logitech International S A : G PRO X SUPERLIGHT IS PRETTY IN PINK

We are excited to announce that our lightest and fastest PRO gaming mouse yet is now available in PINK.

The Pink PRO X SUPERLIGHTcomes complete with LIGHTSPEEDwireless technology, the HERO 25K sensor, and a highly refined mechanical design, and it has become the new standard reference for the world's elite esports professionals.

To meet the demands of competitive gaming, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT was meticulously redesigned and engineered to reduce weight while enhancing performance. Weighing in at less than 63 grams, it is nearly 25% lighter than the standard PRO Wireless.

In addition, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT features responsive 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEEDwireless technology for untethered play and up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience that delivers unrivaled precision, speed and maneuverability.

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT comes equipped with Logitech G's HERO 25K sensorat 25,600 DPI, the industry's first sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level - approximately 1/50ththe thickness of a human hair - without compromising on accuracy. The sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion or parasitic counts.

The HERO 25K sensor utilizes a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimize power consumption. Even at high DPI, HERO is 10X more power efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.

The Pink PRO X SUPERLIGHTis available starting Feb 8, 2022 for $149.99 MSRP at www.logitchg.com. For more information, click hereto visit the Logitech G websiteor visit our YouTube channelto see the latest video.