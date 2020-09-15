Log in
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Logitech International S A : G and Shroud Collaborate On Special Edition PRO Gaming Gear

09/15/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

Earlier this year, we announced that one of the world's most popular gaming streamers and former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players, Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek, has chosen to become an official Logitech G brand ambassador and join the roster of creators exclusively using Logitech G gear.

Today we are excited to introduce the new PRO Series shroud Edition, a fully shroud-branded suite of Logitech G's most advanced gaming peripherals. Logitech and shroud are proud to launch this unique collaboration, the first creator-led Logitech collaboration to date.

'I've been a lifelong user of Logitech G gear both as a professional esports player and a content creator. I have total respect for their products and brand, and only the PRO Series of gaming gear met my demands to perform at the highest level,' said shroud.

Thenew collectionincludes a custom designed Logitech G PRO Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Mouse, the PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset, the Logitech G840 XL Gaming Mousepad and the PRO X Keyboard in GX Red Linear, all of which will carry the shroud branding.

Known for his insane aim - and a self-proclaimed wireless fiend - shroud loves the precision, accuracy, shape, and feel of the PRO wireless gaming mouse. The PRO WIRELESS combines LIGHTSPEED wireless and HERO 25K sensor technologies to create a gaming mouse that gives shroud the tools to win.

The PRO X Keyboard combines a compact tenkeyless design, LIGHTSYNC RGB, and pro-grade GX Red linear switches so shroud has everything he needs to take out the competition right at his fingertips. It's pro tested, tournament assured, and built to win.

Shroud knows that accurate sound is vital to winning, which is why he selected the PRO X Wireless gaming headset for the lineup. Featuring Logitech G's pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the PRO X headset boasts 20+ hours battery life and up to 15 m range. Plus, next-gen PRO-G50 mm drivers deliver more accuracy across a wider frequency range for breathtaking clarity and environmental cues.

Shroud also selected the Logitech G840 as it has a gigantic surface area which gives you more space to play than ever before. With its rubber base, the mouse pad allows for quick, sweeping hand movements while the performance-tuned surface provides optimal sensor imagery for precise cursor movement even at high speeds.

Starting today, you can purchase the PRO Series shroud Edition at LogitechG.com. Click hereto learn more about the advanced technology and design details that went into the new Logitech G PRO Series.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 19:04:01 UTC
