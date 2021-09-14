Logitech International S A : G435 Wireless Gaming Headset – Our Most Sustainable Gaming Headset Yet!

For us at Logitech, a truly sustainable design considers environmental and social impacts from the moment raw materials are sourced right through to the product's end-of-life.

As our CEO Bracken Darrell said: 'Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our generation. Yet reduction of the net carbon output levels caused by human action isn't happening fast enough - we need to do more now to help shape a climate positive future.'

During the development of the Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset, the environmental impact of our design decisions were considered, with the result that the Logitech G435 is estimated to have a *40% lower carbon impact in comparison to one of our best-selling headsets, the G533 headset. Along with the rest of our gaming products, the G435 is certified carbon neutral.

Logitech's Design for Sustainability (DfS) frameworkguided the development of the G435 alongside the following Sustainable Design Principles:

Optimized architecture.We recognize that reducing the weight of materials used is one of the most effective ways to reduce the carbon footprint of a product. At 165 grams, the G435 is our lightest gaming headset yet; and the lightest on the market at the time of launch. The G435 is 50% lighter compared to our G533 headset.

Better materials. Sustainably designed products use materials that take less energy to manufacture, come from renewable sources and are easier to recycle. The plastic parts of the G435 use certified (post-consumer) recycled plastics wherever possible -35% & 85% recycled content ABS resins are used on compatible components. Our recycled plastics are sourced from information technology equipment, giving a second life to end of life electronics and contributing to a more circular economy.

Packaging.

Carbon Footprint- The G435's packaging has been designed to minimize weight by reducing overall size of the box and by printing the user manual directly on the box to further save paper. The result is that the packaging design of the G435 has a carbon footprint which is 35% lower than the Logitech G533's packaging.

Forestry Stewardship Council® Certification- The paper packaging of the G435 comes from FSC-certified forests. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world's forests.

Carbon Neutrality.The G435 is certified CarbonNeutral®. This means the carbon footprint of the product and packaging has been reduced to zero due to Logitech investment in carbon offsetting projects. At Logitech, we use offsets as a short-term bridge to a more sustainable future. We design for sustainability first, to optimize the design as much as possible, and then we offset the residual carbon footprint. For every product you purchase, we invest in high-quality certified projects to conserve forestry and support climate-impacted communities. You can read more about our Climate Action Strategy and investment projects here.

Efficient manufacturing. The G435 was designed to avoid the use of any paints, thereby eliminating associated energy consumption during manufacturing, while also enhancing the end of life recyclability potential.

Repairability. A sustainable product enables users to extend product life thanks to a refresh. G435 users are provided with the option to replace the headset's ear padsto promote product longevity.

Inclusivity.Sustainable design is also rooted in social inclusivity. On the G435 we have introduced Brailleto improve identification of the right and left earcup for visually impaired users.

The challenges in designing this product are helping us transform our entire portfolio, allowing us to take action to help shape a climate positive future. For more information on our sustainability efforts, visit our website.