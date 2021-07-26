Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech International S A : Grab your companions for everyday multitasking with the exclusive Logitech LINE FRIENDS Bluetooth keyboard and mouse

07/26/2021 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Never fear, BROWN and CONY are here and they're on your favorite Logitech® Multi-DeviceBluetooth®keyboard and mouse. The exclusive Logitech LINE FRIENDS duo easily go with you wherever you may go, connecting with your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more, so you can multitask at home or on the go with your favorite LINE FRIENDS characters and bring smiles and cheer to your everyday setup.

©LINE

Your desktop setup just made some new best friends so mix and match with cheerful CONY and warm-hearted BROWN-or both with your choice of a keyboard and mouse. Whether you are working from your kitchen table, favorite cafe, or library, don't worry about disturbing anyone nearby since the keyboard is whisper silent and the mouse is 90% quieter than average mice with its rubber scroll wheel that glides in silence. The scooped, low profile keys also give you a fluid typing feel on the keyboard. With the extra-slim design and soft rounded edges, this LINE FRIENDS wireless duo can always be by your side when you need them.

©LINE

Don't wait any longer as your new LINE FRIENDS Bluetooth mouse and keyboard multitasking companions are only available for a limited time exclusively on Logitech.com. Grab the keyboard for $49.99 and the mouse for $39.99.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
10:28aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Grab your companions for everyday multitasking with..
PU
07/23Logitech International S.A. Proposes Dividend, Payable on or About September ..
CI
07/23LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : 2021 Annual General Meeting Invitation, Proxy State..
PU
07/22LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Supporting LGBTIQ+ Beyond Pride
PU
07/19European ADRs Down 2.3% as Stock Markets Slump Monday
MT
07/16INSIDER TRENDS : Logitech International Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-D..
MT
07/14LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Is All In
PU
07/13LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Select Announcement
PU
07/09LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Log..
MT
07/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deliveroo, Didi, Biogen, Tesla...
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 281 M - -
Net income 2022 687 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 20 274 M 20 268 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 120,18 $
Average target price 126,16 $
Spread / Average Target 4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum Head-Global Operations & Sustainability
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.28.72%20 478
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.74%75 987
HP INC.14.68%35 689
GOERTEK INC.5.25%22 213
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY18.99%19 249
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED7.65%14 087