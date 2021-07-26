Logitech International S A : Grab your companions for everyday multitasking with the exclusive Logitech LINE FRIENDS Bluetooth keyboard and mouse

Never fear, BROWN and CONY are here and they're on your favorite Logitech® Multi-DeviceBluetooth®keyboard and mouse. The exclusive Logitech LINE FRIENDS duo easily go with you wherever you may go, connecting with your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more, so you can multitask at home or on the go with your favorite LINE FRIENDS characters and bring smiles and cheer to your everyday setup.

©LINE

Your desktop setup just made some new best friends so mix and match with cheerful CONY and warm-hearted BROWN-or both with your choice of a keyboard and mouse. Whether you are working from your kitchen table, favorite cafe, or library, don't worry about disturbing anyone nearby since the keyboard is whisper silent and the mouse is 90% quieter than average mice with its rubber scroll wheel that glides in silence. The scooped, low profile keys also give you a fluid typing feel on the keyboard. With the extra-slim design and soft rounded edges, this LINE FRIENDS wireless duo can always be by your side when you need them.

©LINE

Don't wait any longer as your new LINE FRIENDS Bluetooth mouse and keyboard multitasking companions are only available for a limited time exclusively on Logitech.com. Grab the keyboard for $49.99 and the mouse for $39.99.