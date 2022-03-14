Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Logitech International S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech International S A : Join Logitech for International Wellbeing Week March 14-18

03/14/2022 | 08:04am EDT
With 2022 underway, it's time to check-in and see how we're reallydoing as we continue to work from home or in hybrid environments. Logitech kicks off #InternationalWellbeingWeek today, raising awareness of workplace wellbeing focused on better digital, mental and physical health. Join us for a week filled with virtual activities and experts focused on wellbeing and ergonomics, helping you create a healthier workspace. Because when we feel better, we do better.

Logitech, a leader in personal workspace products, including a variety of ergonomic solutions, is partnering with Herman Miller, The Happiness Plannerand Zenni. Tune in for live streams with key leaders in the wellbeing space from these companies, as well as influencers, and enter daily giveaways for a chance to win prizes.*

A few highlights of International Wellbeing Week activities on the Logitech Instagramchannel include:

  • Tuesday, 3/15:The Happiness Planner (@happinessplanner) CEO & founder Mo Seetubtim hosts an Instagram Live discussion on "Prioritizing Your Wellbeing in Work & Life" with wellness entrepreneur and creator Minna Lee (@livingminnaly) and writer and content creator Vivian Nunez (@vivnunez)
  • Wednesday, 3/16:Instagram Live focused on "Human-Centric Design in the Workspace" with osteopathic manual practitioner Brendon Talbot, M.OMSc (@bt.osteopathy) and Herman Miller (@hermanmiller) workspace specialist Bertie van Wyk
  • Thursday, 3/17:"Mindful Meditation" Instagram Live session hosted by yoga instructor and wellness educator Phyllicia Bonanno (@phyllicia.bonanno)

Take steps to #FeelBetterDoBetter during #InternationalWellbeingWeek and be sure to follow @logitechon Instagram for daily tips. For more information about Logitech, its Ergo Labor how the company can support your digital wellness needs, visit the Logitech Ergo websiteor connect onFacebook, InstagramandTwitter.

*Giveaways will be in the United States on Instagram and Twitter only, please check social channels for rules

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 12:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
