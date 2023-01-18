Logitech International S A : Meet the new Logitech Brio 300 Series and Logitech H390 Headset

Still using your laptop's built-in camera? We have something to show you that just might convince you to switch to an external webcam.

Say hello to better meetings with Brio 300 series, stylish webcams made with sustainability and affordability in mind. With Full-HD 1080p resolution, auto light correction and a noise-reducing mic you can expect a reliable meeting experience every time. Brio 300 and Brio 305 webcams are easy to use (just plug into a USB-C port) and friendly on the wallet. Simply plug and play to be seen and heard clearly-even with poor lighting and background noise.

Privacy and personality

Once your meeting ends, a quick spin of the built-in privacy shutter gives you assurance the camera lens is blocked and no longer showing your workspace.

The unconventional cone shape design adds personality to every workspace. Available in off-white, graphite and rose colors, the webcams pair harmoniously with Logitech mice and keyboardsfor a stylish and coordinated setup.

IT management made easy

For IT teams equipping employee workstations and home offices, Brio 300 webcams are compatible with most video conferencing platforms and certified for use with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. Brio 305 can easily be deployed across organizations and remotely managed through Logitech Sync, resulting in fewer help desk tickets.

Creating a climate positive world

Logitech is committed to creating a more equitable and climate positive world by actively working to reduce our carbon impact. The plastic parts in both Brio 300 and Brio 305 include certified post-consumer recycled plastic* to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics: 62% for graphite and 48% for off-white and rose. The H390 midnight black headset uses 23% recycled plastic. The paper packaging comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world's forests.

All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy where possible. The carbon footprint of all Logitech products, including Brio 300, Brio 305 and H390, have been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon.

Logitech H390 USB-A Computer Headset is available in three colors - midnight black, off white and rose - and features digital stereo sound, a rotating noise-canceling mic, USB-A plug-and-play, padded comfort and in-line controls that are easy to use. H390 works with Windows, Mac, or ChromeOS-based computers via available USB-A port and is compatible with common calling and video meeting applications across almost all platforms and operating systems.

Brio 300 and Brio 305 are available now at logitech.com and other major retailers for $69.99 USD and the Logitech H390 is available for $39.99 on logitech.com.