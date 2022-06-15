Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:36 2022-06-15 am EDT
52.27 CHF   +0.83%
03:13aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : New Logitech for Business combos deliver on productivity, comfort, sustainability and security
PU
03:02aLogitech Signature MK650 and MX Keys Mini for Business Provide Better Employee Experience and IT Peace of Mind
BU
06/09AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Logitech, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
Logitech International S A : New Logitech for Business combos deliver on productivity, comfort, sustainability and security

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
IT pros tasked with supplying the enterprise with peripherals lately are being challenged to spec mice and keyboards that provide a comfortable, productivity-enhancing employee experience. At the same time, an increasing concern with wireless peripheral security and performance requires that mice and keyboards address both issues without resulting in more help desk tickets and intervention.

Two new mouse-keyboard combos check all the above boxes, providing peace of mind for both IT and employees. And provide ITDMs with all the evidence to demonstrate immediate value to the enterprise.

Let's start with wireless security. Since the modern workplace is packed with wireless tech, connecting everything to everything else, "noisy" and "security-compromised" wireless environments are inevitable. Logi Bolt manages both growing connectivity issues and increasing security risks. It's Logitech's next-gen wireless protocol, minimizing enterprise vulnerability both in office and when working remotely. Logi Bolt offers fully-encrypted and FIPS compliant Bluetooth Low Energy Security Mode 1, Level 4 connections for reliable, robust signals even in congested wireless environments.

Now onto the combos. First, the Signature MK650 Combo for Business, which delivers notable feature upgrades to enhance productivity. The keyboard includes a soft, integrated palm rest and the mouse has contoured rubber side grips providing all-day comfort that every employee deserves.The keyboard's one-key productivity shortcuts and Perfect Stroke typing help increase efficiency while improving experience. The mouse features Silent Click technology, reducing click noise by 90%, along with SmartWheel technology for ultra-fast scrolling and line-by-line precision. The combo is available in graphite and off-white.

For employees with more advanced workflows, the MX Keys Mini Combo for Businesspacks performance and versatility into a minimalist design that opens up more desk space while improving overall productivity. The compact MX Keys Mini for Business provides a fluid typing experience with great tactile key response. Backlit keys shine with smarter power management that automatically adjusts brightness to preserve battery life. The portable MX Anywhere 3 for Business mouse tracks on nearly every surface-including glass-and the MagSpeed wheel provides users with faster, more precise scrolling, down to the pixel. The rechargeable plug-and-play combo is available in graphite and is compatible with every major operating system, making it easy to deploy and manage.

Both combos are compatible with the recently released Logi Options+software, for easy product customization and popular application-based presets to optimize workflow and increase efficiency. These environmentally responsible solutions are certified carbon neutral. Plus, the MX Keys Mini Combo includes recyclable paper packaging that comes from FSC™ certified forests and other controlled sources. And a portion of the Signature MK650 Combo parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic: 21% for off-white and 28% for the graphite K650 keyboard. And 26% for the off-white and 64% for the graphite M650 mouse.

These products deliver by increasing productivity, boosting comfort and reducing hassles, a dream combination for any IT pro.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 564 M - -
Net income 2023 658 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 8 539 M 8 539 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 51,85 $
Average target price 93,72 $
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum VP-New Product Introductions
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-32.57%8 539
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.88%35 016
HP INC.-10.41%34 877
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.13%17 762
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-33.06%16 249
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-16.29%11 612