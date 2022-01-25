Logitech International S A : Play the Next Dimension with New Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboards

Getting the right kind of keyboard for the type of gaming you prefer can be the difference between an enjoyable experience and a miserable one. Gaming keyboards can be complex and confusing, but the Logitech G team and their new Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboardare designed to upgrade your gameplay experience without breaking the bank.

Our engineering and design teams carefully designed a gaming keyboard that delivers bothprecision and performance. These two new keyboards offer gaming-grade mechanical switches with extremely durable PBT keycaps that are wear, fade and shine resistant, at a low price.

With a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case as the keyboard's backbone, and white LED lighting, they will look great on your desk. Also, it uses low-carbon aluminum to reduce its carbon footprint, so it doesn't only look amazing, but is also much more sustainable.

Not only do the keyboards look great, they have gaming-grade performance. The G413 SE and G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards feature Tactile Mechanical Switches, which deliver uncompromising performance and give discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. In addition, the keyboards feature PBT keycaps, engineered with quality material and designed to hold up over time, these keycaps are heat- and wear-resistant; making them one of the most durable PBT keycaps designed.

Lastly, the keyboards were designed to deliver reliable key input versus other non-gaming mechanical keyboards, with the addition of the 6-key rollover anti-ghosting performance. Designed to ensure reliable rollover, which means multiple keys can be pressed simultaneously and all register at the same time so that a special move is triggered.

So if you are a gamer on a budget and looking for the perfect upgrade for your desktop gaming PC the Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboarddeliver gaming grade features for less money. This is the keyboard you want at the center of your setup.