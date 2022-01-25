Log in
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/25 03:30:08 am
71.04 CHF   +7.02%
03:27aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Q3 2022 Prepared Remarks
PU
03:27aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Q3 2022 Slide Presentation
PU
03:23aEUROPE : Earnings steady European shares after Monday's rout
RE
Logitech International S A : Play the Next Dimension with New Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboards
01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST

01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
Getting the right kind of keyboard for the type of gaming you prefer can be the difference between an enjoyable experience and a miserable one. Gaming keyboards can be complex and confusing, but the Logitech G team and their new Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboardare designed to upgrade your gameplay experience without breaking the bank.

Our engineering and design teams carefully designed a gaming keyboard that delivers bothprecision and performance. These two new keyboards offer gaming-grade mechanical switches with extremely durable PBT keycaps that are wear, fade and shine resistant, at a low price.

With a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case as the keyboard's backbone, and white LED lighting, they will look great on your desk. Also, it uses low-carbon aluminum to reduce its carbon footprint, so it doesn't only look amazing, but is also much more sustainable.

Not only do the keyboards look great, they have gaming-grade performance. The G413 SE and G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards feature Tactile Mechanical Switches, which deliver uncompromising performance and give discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. In addition, the keyboards feature PBT keycaps, engineered with quality material and designed to hold up over time, these keycaps are heat- and wear-resistant; making them one of the most durable PBT keycaps designed.

Lastly, the keyboards were designed to deliver reliable key input versus other non-gaming mechanical keyboards, with the addition of the 6-key rollover anti-ghosting performance. Designed to ensure reliable rollover, which means multiple keys can be pressed simultaneously and all register at the same time so that a special move is triggered.

So if you are a gamer on a budget and looking for the perfect upgrade for your desktop gaming PC the Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboarddeliver gaming grade features for less money. This is the keyboard you want at the center of your setup.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 315 M - -
Net income 2022 638 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 12 155 M 12 148 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 72,58 $
Average target price 105,29 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum VP-New Product Introductions
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-13.66%12 148
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-1.34%42 449
HP INC.-5.44%37 744
GOERTEK INC.-7.26%25 655
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-14.00%21 266
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.09%20 876