Logitech International S A : Q1 2022 Press Release (opens in new window)

Editorial Contacts: Ben Lu, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations - lir@logitech.com Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA (510) 988-8553 Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications - Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499 Logitech Delivers Strong Start to Fiscal Year 2022 Company's Q1 Sales Grow 66% and Profits Double LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 and NEWARK, Calif., July 26, 2021 - SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Q1 sales were $1.31 billion, up 66 percent in US dollars and 58 percent in constant currency, compared to Q1 of the prior year.

Q1 GAAP operating income grew 143 percent to $203 million, compared to $83 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 160 percent to $1.09, compared to $0.42 in the same quarter a year ago.

Q1 non-GAAP operating income grew 100 percent to $235 million, compared to $117 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 non-GAAP EPS grew 91 percent to $1.22, compared to $0.64 in the same quarter a year ago. "We've started strong in Fiscal Year 2022, with Q1 sales up 58% in constant currency and profits doubling versus last year," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "Our key categories grew high double digits. This performance demonstrates the strength of our capabilities, excellent operational execution, and ability to capitalize on long-term trends, like gaming, streaming and creating, hybrid work and video everywhere." Outlook Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2022 outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus five percent, and $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com. Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook. About Logitech Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Earsand Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blogor @Logitech.

# # # This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, long-term growth trends, Logitech's potential, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability and supply shortages; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year. Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com. (LOGIIR)

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,312,058 $ 791,894 Cost of goods sold 739,066 482,638 Amortization of intangible assets 4,066 3,523 Gross profit 568,926 305,733 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 252,314 133,238 Research and development 69,246 49,725 General and administrative 40,542 29,071 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,217 4,609 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,474) 5,716 Restructuring credits, net - (53) Total operating expenses 365,845 222,306 Operating income 203,081 83,427 Interest income 316 620 Other income, net 8,435 2,029 Income before income taxes 211,832 86,076 Provision for income taxes 24,991 14,003 Net income $ 186,841 $ 72,073 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 168,372 167,612 Diluted 172,020 170,127

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) - unaudited June 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2021 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,497,721 $ 1,750,327 Accounts receivable, net 545,907 612,225 Inventories 778,596 661,116 Other current assets 158,130 135,650 Total current assets 2,980,354 3,159,318 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 114,693 114,060 Goodwill 449,732 429,604 Other intangible assets, net 112,229 115,148 Other assets 338,485 324,248 Total assets $ 3,995,493 $ 4,142,378 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 709,741 $ 823,233 Accrued and other current liabilities 702,589 858,617 Total current liabilities 1,412,330 1,681,850 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 62,968 59,237 Other non-current liabilities 147,704 139,502 Total liabilities 1,623,002 1,880,589 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares - 173,106 at June 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals - 50,000 at June 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital - 17,311 at June 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional paid-in capital 74,948 129,519 Shares in treasury, at cost - 4,407 at June 30, 2021 and 4,799 at March 31, 2021 (302,606) (279,541) Retained earnings 2,677,419 2,490,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (107,418) (108,915) Total shareholders' equity 2,372,491 2,261,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,995,493 $ 4,142,378

