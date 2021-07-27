Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech International S A : Q1 2022 Press Release (opens in new window)

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Editorial Contacts:

Ben Lu, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations - lir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA (510) 988-8553 Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications - Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

Logitech Delivers Strong Start to Fiscal Year 2022

Company's Q1 Sales Grow 66% and Profits Double

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 and NEWARK, Calif., July 26, 2021 - SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR -

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

  • Q1 sales were $1.31 billion, up 66 percent in US dollars and 58 percent in constant currency, compared to Q1 of the prior year.
  • Q1 GAAP operating income grew 143 percent to $203 million, compared to $83 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 160 percent to $1.09, compared to $0.42 in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Q1 non-GAAP operating income grew 100 percent to $235 million, compared to $117 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 non-GAAP EPS grew 91 percent to $1.22, compared to $0.64 in the same quarter a year ago.

"We've started strong in Fiscal Year 2022, with Q1 sales up 58% in constant currency and profits doubling versus last year," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "Our key categories grew high double digits. This performance demonstrates the strength of our capabilities, excellent operational execution, and ability to capitalize on long-term trends, like gaming, streaming and creating, hybrid work and video everywhere."

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2022 outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus five percent, and $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Earsand Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blogor @Logitech.

# # #

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, long-term growth trends, Logitech's potential, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability and supply shortages; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30,

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2021

2020

Net sales

$

1,312,058

$

791,894

Cost of goods sold

739,066

482,638

Amortization of intangible assets

4,066

3,523

Gross profit

568,926

305,733

Operating expenses:

Marketing and selling

252,314

133,238

Research and development

69,246

49,725

General and administrative

40,542

29,071

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

5,217

4,609

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

(1,474)

5,716

Restructuring credits, net

-

(53)

Total operating expenses

365,845

222,306

Operating income

203,081

83,427

Interest income

316

620

Other income, net

8,435

2,029

Income before income taxes

211,832

86,076

Provision for income taxes

24,991

14,003

Net income

$

186,841

$

72,073

Net income per share:

Basic

$

1.11

$

0.43

Diluted

$

1.09

$

0.42

Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:

Basic

168,372

167,612

Diluted

172,020

170,127

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands) - unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2021

2021

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,497,721

$

1,750,327

Accounts receivable, net

545,907

612,225

Inventories

778,596

661,116

Other current assets

158,130

135,650

Total current assets

2,980,354

3,159,318

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

114,693

114,060

Goodwill

449,732

429,604

Other intangible assets, net

112,229

115,148

Other assets

338,485

324,248

Total assets

$

3,995,493

$

4,142,378

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

709,741

$

823,233

Accrued and other current liabilities

702,589

858,617

Total current liabilities

1,412,330

1,681,850

Non-current liabilities:

Income taxes payable

62,968

59,237

Other non-current liabilities

147,704

139,502

Total liabilities

1,623,002

1,880,589

Shareholders' equity:

Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:

30,148

30,148

Issued shares - 173,106 at June 30 and March 31, 2021

Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals - 50,000 at June 30 and

March 31, 2021

Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital - 17,311 at June 30 and

March 31, 2021

Additional paid-in capital

74,948

129,519

Shares in treasury, at cost - 4,407 at June 30, 2021 and 4,799 at March 31, 2021

(302,606)

(279,541)

Retained earnings

2,677,419

2,490,578

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(107,418)

(108,915)

Total shareholders' equity

2,372,491

2,261,789

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,995,493

$

4,142,378

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
09:40aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Q1 2022 Press Release (opens in new window)
PU
09:40aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Q1 2022 Quarterly Factsheet (opens in new window)
PU
09:05aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
06:31aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 and NEWARK, Ca..
PU
06:06aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
05:07aLOGITECH : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:05aRECKITT BENCKISER : cost warning, China woes drag European shares lower
RE
04:53aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Fiscal Q1 2022 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
04:07aUPDATE : Logitech International's Fiscal Q1 Profit Surges Amid Higher Sales; Sha..
MT
03:30aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Q1 2022 Prepared Remarks
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 281 M - -
Net income 2022 687 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 20 460 M 20 453 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 121,28 $
Average target price 125,75 $
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum Head-Global Operations & Sustainability
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.29.25%20 453
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.61%74 196
HP INC.15.82%34 212
GOERTEK INC.5.49%20 229
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY21.77%18 845
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-0.27%11 301