Logitech International S A : Q1 2022 Press Release (opens in new window)
07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Logitech Delivers Strong Start to Fiscal Year 2022
Company's Q1 Sales Grow 66% and Profits Double
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 and NEWARK, Calif., July 26, 2021 - SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR -
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.
Q1 sales were $1.31 billion, up 66 percent in US dollars and 58 percent in constant currency, compared to Q1 of the prior year.
Q1 GAAP operating income grew 143 percent to $203 million, compared to $83 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 160 percent to $1.09, compared to $0.42 in the same quarter a year ago.
Q1 non-GAAP operating income grew 100 percent to $235 million, compared to $117 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 non-GAAP EPS grew 91 percent to $1.22, compared to $0.64 in the same quarter a year ago.
"We've started strong in Fiscal Year 2022, with Q1 sales up 58% in constant currency and profits doubling versus last year," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "Our key categories grew high double digits. This performance demonstrates the strength of our capabilities, excellent operational execution, and ability to capitalize on long-term trends, like gaming, streaming and creating, hybrid work and video everywhere."
Outlook
Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2022 outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus five percent, and $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating income.
Prepared Remarks Available Online
Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast
Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook.
About Logitech
Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech,Logitech G,ASTRO Gaming,Streamlabs,Blue Microphones,Ultimate Earsand Jaybird.Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blogor @Logitech.
# # #
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, long-term growth trends, Logitech's potential, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability and supply shortages; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.
(LOGIIR)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited
Three Months Ended
June 30,
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2021
2020
Net sales
$
1,312,058
$
791,894
Cost of goods sold
739,066
482,638
Amortization of intangible assets
4,066
3,523
Gross profit
568,926
305,733
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
252,314
133,238
Research and development
69,246
49,725
General and administrative
40,542
29,071
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,217
4,609
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(1,474)
5,716
Restructuring credits, net
-
(53)
Total operating expenses
365,845
222,306
Operating income
203,081
83,427
Interest income
316
620
Other income, net
8,435
2,029
Income before income taxes
211,832
86,076
Provision for income taxes
24,991
14,003
Net income
$
186,841
$
72,073
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.11
$
0.43
Diluted
$
1.09
$
0.42
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
168,372
167,612
Diluted
172,020
170,127
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) - unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2021
2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,497,721
$
1,750,327
Accounts receivable, net
545,907
612,225
Inventories
778,596
661,116
Other current assets
158,130
135,650
Total current assets
2,980,354
3,159,318
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
114,693
114,060
Goodwill
449,732
429,604
Other intangible assets, net
112,229
115,148
Other assets
338,485
324,248
Total assets
$
3,995,493
$
4,142,378
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
709,741
$
823,233
Accrued and other current liabilities
702,589
858,617
Total current liabilities
1,412,330
1,681,850
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
62,968
59,237
Other non-current liabilities
147,704
139,502
Total liabilities
1,623,002
1,880,589
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
30,148
30,148
Issued shares - 173,106 at June 30 and March 31, 2021
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals - 50,000 at June 30 and
March 31, 2021
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital - 17,311 at June 30 and
March 31, 2021
Additional paid-in capital
74,948
129,519
Shares in treasury, at cost - 4,407 at June 30, 2021 and 4,799 at March 31, 2021
(302,606)
(279,541)
Retained earnings
2,677,419
2,490,578
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(107,418)
(108,915)
Total shareholders' equity
2,372,491
2,261,789
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,995,493
$
4,142,378
