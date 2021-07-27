Log in
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Logitech International S A : Q1 2022 Quarterly Factsheet (opens in new window)

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2022 (QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021)

Q1 FY 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$1,312

58%

43.8%

$235

$1.22

($115)

million

million

per share

million

Y/Y Sales

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Cash Flow from

Revenue

Operating

Growth

Gross Margin

Diluted EPS

Operations

Income

Results listed in non-GAAP. Sales are net sales and comparisons are Y/Y and on a constant currency basis.

Quarterly Financial Trends

Preliminary results *

In $ millions except per share and %

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

GAAP Results

Net Sales

608

691

864

624

644

720

903

709

792

1,257

1,667

1,536

1,312

Gross Margin

36.8%

37.1%

37.5%

37.3%

37.1%

37.8%

37.1%

39.0%

38.6%

45.3%

44.9%

46.3%

43.4%

Operating Expenses

191

191

201

191

192

204

206

245

222

248

301

416

366

Operating Income

32

65

123

42

47

68

129

32

83

322

448

295

203

Operating Margin

5.3%

9.4%

14.3%

6.8%

7.4%

9.5%

14.3%

4.5%

10.5%

25.6%

26.9%

19.2%

15.5%

Net Income

38

64

113

42

45

73

118

214

72

267

383

226

187

Diluted EPS

$0.23

$0.38

$0.67

$0.25

$0.27

$0.43

$0.69

$1.26

$0.42

$1.56

$2.22

$1.31

$1.09

Avg. Diluted Shares Outstanding

169

169

169

169

169

169

170

170

170

171

173

173

172

Non-GAAP Results

Net Sales

608

691

864

624

644

720

903

709

792

1,257

1,667

1,536

1,312

Gross Margin

37.4%

37.6%

38.1%

38.0%

37.8%

38.4%

37.6%

39.8%

39.2%

45.7%

45.2%

46.6%

43.8%

Operating Expenses

167

175

186

173

176

187

188

203

193

221

278

391

340

Operating Income

61

85

143

64

67

89

152

79

117

354

476

325

235

Operating Margin

9.9%

12.2%

16.6%

10.3%

10.4%

12.4%

16.8%

11.1%

14.8%

28.1%

28.6%

21.2%

17.9%

Net Income

57

83

134

65

66

85

143

71

109

320

423

251

210

Diluted EPS

$0.34

$0.49

$0.79

$0.38

$0.39

$0.50

$0.84

$0.42

$0.64

$1.87

$2.45

$1.45

$1.22

Net Sales by Product Category

Pointing Devices

128

128

149

132

122

133

155

135

120

169

214

178

183

Keyboards & Combos

128

132

144

132

129

139

156

148

145

202

218

219

218

PC Webcams

30

28

33

30

28

29

32

40

61

102

132

145

110

Tablet & Other Accessories

32

37

36

23

38

34

31

32

46

83

138

117

79

Video Collaboration

59

57

74

69

73

90

92

111

130

237

293

386

235

Gaming

136

161

214

138

135

161

246

149

182

298

436

323

336

Mobile Speakers

34

77

96

23

50

57

93

21

29

44

73

30

28

Audio & Wearables

52

62

99

65

59

68

82

65

71

114

153

130

117

Smart Home

9

9

20

12

10

9

16

8

7

9

11

8

6

Other

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total Net Sales

608

691

864

624

644

720

903

709

792

1,257

1,667

1,536

1,312

Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly on Form 10-Q.

Cash Flow and Operational Trends 1,2

Preliminary results *

In $ millions except working capital metrics

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Balance Sheet

Cash and Cash Equivalents

604

425

584

605

597

574

656

716

809

917

1,389

1,750

1,498

Debt

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Accounts Receivable

386 2

460 2

484 2

383 2

419

466

531

395

500

751

895

612

546

Inventory

273

359

342

293

297

338

307

229

271

395

477

661

779

Accounts Payable

344

441

436

284

339

411

439

259

430

663

812

823

710

Net Working Capital 1

315

378

390

393

377

393

400

365

342

483

560

450

615

Working Capital Metrics

Days Sales Outstanding

57 2

60 2

50 2

55 2

59

58

53

50

57

54

48

36

37

Days of Inventory

64

74

57

67

66

68

49

48

50

52

47

72

94

Days Payables Outstanding

80

91

73

65

75

83

70

54

80

87

80

90

86

Cash Conversion Cycle

41 2

43 2

34 2

57 2

50

43

32

44

27

19

15

18

45

Cash Flow from Operations

12

85

176

32

37

107

181

101

119

280

530

530

(115)

Capital Return

Dividends Paid

0

114

0

0

0

124

0

0

0

147

0

0

0

Shares Repurchased

10

10

3

10

15

0

0

35

0

22

50

92

55

Total Capital Return

10

124

3

10

15

124

0

35

0

169

50

92

55

LTM Capital Return

144

154

147

147

152

152

149

175

159

204

255

311

366

  1. Net Working Capital is defined here as Accounts Receivables + Inventory - Accounts Payable.
  2. Q1'19, Q2'19, Q3'19, and Q4'19 accounts receivables, DSO, and cash conversion cycle include the implementation of ASC 606.

Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Preliminary results *

In $ millions except per share and %

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Gross Profit - GAAP

224

256

324

233

239

272

334

277

306

570

749

711

569

Share-based compensation expense

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

2

2

2

1

Amortization of intangible assets and purchase

2

3

5

3

3

3

4

4

4

3

3

4

4

accounting efffect on inventory

Gross Profit - Non-GAAP

227

260

330

237

243

277

340

282

311

574

754

716

574

Operating Expenses - GAAP

191

191

201

191

192

204

206

245

222

248

301

416

366

Share-based compensation expense

12

11

11

12

11

13

13

13

19

23

18

20

22

Amortization of intangible assets and acquistion-related

3

4

4

4

4

4

5

5

5

4

5

5

5

costs

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23

6

0

0

0

(1)

business acquisition

Restructuring charges (credits), net

10

0

(0)

2

0

(0)

(0)

0

(0)

(0)

0

0

0

Operating Expenses - Non-GAAP

167

175

186

173

176

187

188

203

193

221

278

391

340

Operating Income - GAAP

32

65

123

42

47

68

129

32

83

322

448

295

203

Share-based compensation expense

13

12

12

13

12

14

14

15

20

25

20

21

24

Amortization of intangible assets

5

5

7

7

7

7

8

9

8

7

8

9

9

0

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Acquistion-related costs

0

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23

6

0

0

0

(1)

business acquisition

Restructuring charges (credits), net

10

0

(0)

2

0

(0)

(0)

0

(0)

(0)

0

0

0

Operating Income - Non-GAAP

61

85

143

64

67

89

152

79

117

354

476

325

235

Net Income From Continuing Operations - GAAP

38

64

113

42

45

73

118

214

72

267

383

226

187

Share-based compensation expense

13

12

12

13

12

14

14

15

20

25

20

21

24

Amortization of intangible assets

5

5

7

7

7

7

8

9

8

7

8

9

9

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Acquistion-related costs

0

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23

6

0

0

0

(1)

business acquisition

Restructuring charges (credits), net

10

0

(0)

2

0

(0)

(0)

0

(0)

(0)

0

0

0

Gain/(loss) from equity method investments

0

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

0

1

(40)

(0)

3

2

1

(1)

Non-GAAP tax adjustment

(9)

(0)

1

1

1

(10)

2

(150)

3

18

10

(6)

(7)

Net Income From Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP

57

83

134

65

66

85

143

71

109

320

423

251

210

Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

Diluted- GAAP

$0.23

$0.38

$0.67

$0.25

$0.27

$0.43

$0.69

$1.26

$0.42

$1.56

$2.22

$1.31

$1.09

Diluted - Non-GAAP

$0.34

$0.49

$0.79

$0.38

$0.39

$0.50

$0.84

$0.42

$0.64

$1.87

$2.45

$1.45

$1.22

Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
