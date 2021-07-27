Logitech International S A : Q1 2022 Quarterly Factsheet (opens in new window)
07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2022 (QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021)
Q1 FY 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
$1,312
58%
43.8%
$235
$1.22
($115)
million
million
per share
million
Y/Y Sales
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Cash Flow from
Revenue
Operating
Growth
Gross Margin
Diluted EPS
Operations
Income
Results listed in non-GAAP. Sales are net sales and comparisons are Y/Y and on a constant currency basis.
Quarterly Financial Trends
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except per share and %
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
GAAP Results
Net Sales
608
691
864
624
644
720
903
709
792
1,257
1,667
1,536
1,312
Gross Margin
36.8%
37.1%
37.5%
37.3%
37.1%
37.8%
37.1%
39.0%
38.6%
45.3%
44.9%
46.3%
43.4%
Operating Expenses
191
191
201
191
192
204
206
245
222
248
301
416
366
Operating Income
32
65
123
42
47
68
129
32
83
322
448
295
203
Operating Margin
5.3%
9.4%
14.3%
6.8%
7.4%
9.5%
14.3%
4.5%
10.5%
25.6%
26.9%
19.2%
15.5%
Net Income
38
64
113
42
45
73
118
214
72
267
383
226
187
Diluted EPS
$0.23
$0.38
$0.67
$0.25
$0.27
$0.43
$0.69
$1.26
$0.42
$1.56
$2.22
$1.31
$1.09
Avg. Diluted Shares Outstanding
169
169
169
169
169
169
170
170
170
171
173
173
172
Non-GAAP Results
Net Sales
608
691
864
624
644
720
903
709
792
1,257
1,667
1,536
1,312
Gross Margin
37.4%
37.6%
38.1%
38.0%
37.8%
38.4%
37.6%
39.8%
39.2%
45.7%
45.2%
46.6%
43.8%
Operating Expenses
167
175
186
173
176
187
188
203
193
221
278
391
340
Operating Income
61
85
143
64
67
89
152
79
117
354
476
325
235
Operating Margin
9.9%
12.2%
16.6%
10.3%
10.4%
12.4%
16.8%
11.1%
14.8%
28.1%
28.6%
21.2%
17.9%
Net Income
57
83
134
65
66
85
143
71
109
320
423
251
210
Diluted EPS
$0.34
$0.49
$0.79
$0.38
$0.39
$0.50
$0.84
$0.42
$0.64
$1.87
$2.45
$1.45
$1.22
Net Sales by Product Category
Pointing Devices
128
128
149
132
122
133
155
135
120
169
214
178
183
Keyboards & Combos
128
132
144
132
129
139
156
148
145
202
218
219
218
PC Webcams
30
28
33
30
28
29
32
40
61
102
132
145
110
Tablet & Other Accessories
32
37
36
23
38
34
31
32
46
83
138
117
79
Video Collaboration
59
57
74
69
73
90
92
111
130
237
293
386
235
Gaming
136
161
214
138
135
161
246
149
182
298
436
323
336
Mobile Speakers
34
77
96
23
50
57
93
21
29
44
73
30
28
Audio & Wearables
52
62
99
65
59
68
82
65
71
114
153
130
117
Smart Home
9
9
20
12
10
9
16
8
7
9
11
8
6
Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total Net Sales
608
691
864
624
644
720
903
709
792
1,257
1,667
1,536
1,312
Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly on Form 10-Q.
Cash Flow and Operational Trends 1,2
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except working capital metrics
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Balance Sheet
Cash and Cash Equivalents
604
425
584
605
597
574
656
716
809
917
1,389
1,750
1,498
Debt
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Accounts Receivable
386 2
460 2
484 2
383 2
419
466
531
395
500
751
895
612
546
Inventory
273
359
342
293
297
338
307
229
271
395
477
661
779
Accounts Payable
344
441
436
284
339
411
439
259
430
663
812
823
710
Net Working Capital 1
315
378
390
393
377
393
400
365
342
483
560
450
615
Working Capital Metrics
Days Sales Outstanding
57 2
60 2
50 2
55 2
59
58
53
50
57
54
48
36
37
Days of Inventory
64
74
57
67
66
68
49
48
50
52
47
72
94
Days Payables Outstanding
80
91
73
65
75
83
70
54
80
87
80
90
86
Cash Conversion Cycle
41 2
43 2
34 2
57 2
50
43
32
44
27
19
15
18
45
Cash Flow from Operations
12
85
176
32
37
107
181
101
119
280
530
530
(115)
Capital Return
Dividends Paid
0
114
0
0
0
124
0
0
0
147
0
0
0
Shares Repurchased
10
10
3
10
15
0
0
35
0
22
50
92
55
Total Capital Return
10
124
3
10
15
124
0
35
0
169
50
92
55
LTM Capital Return
144
154
147
147
152
152
149
175
159
204
255
311
366
Net Working Capital is defined here as Accounts Receivables + Inventory - Accounts Payable.
Q1'19, Q2'19, Q3'19, and Q4'19 accounts receivables, DSO, and cash conversion cycle include the implementation of ASC 606.
Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except per share and %
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Gross Profit - GAAP
224
256
324
233
239
272
334
277
306
570
749
711
569
Share-based compensation expense
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
2
2
2
1
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase
2
3
5
3
3
3
4
4
4
3
3
4
4
accounting efffect on inventory
Gross Profit - Non-GAAP
227
260
330
237
243
277
340
282
311
574
754
716
574
Operating Expenses - GAAP
191
191
201
191
192
204
206
245
222
248
301
416
366
Share-based compensation expense
12
11
11
12
11
13
13
13
19
23
18
20
22
Amortization of intangible assets and acquistion-related
3
4
4
4
4
4
5
5
5
4
5
5
5
costs
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
6
0
0
0
(1)
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net
10
0
(0)
2
0
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
0
0
0
Operating Expenses - Non-GAAP
167
175
186
173
176
187
188
203
193
221
278
391
340
Operating Income - GAAP
32
65
123
42
47
68
129
32
83
322
448
295
203
Share-based compensation expense
13
12
12
13
12
14
14
15
20
25
20
21
24
Amortization of intangible assets
5
5
7
7
7
7
8
9
8
7
8
9
9
0
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Acquistion-related costs
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
6
0
0
0
(1)
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net
10
0
(0)
2
0
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
0
0
0
Operating Income - Non-GAAP
61
85
143
64
67
89
152
79
117
354
476
325
235
Net Income From Continuing Operations - GAAP
38
64
113
42
45
73
118
214
72
267
383
226
187
Share-based compensation expense
13
12
12
13
12
14
14
15
20
25
20
21
24
Amortization of intangible assets
5
5
7
7
7
7
8
9
8
7
8
9
9
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Acquistion-related costs
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
6
0
0
0
(1)
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net
10
0
(0)
2
0
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
0
0
0
Gain/(loss) from equity method investments
0
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
0
1
(40)
(0)
3
2
1
(1)
Non-GAAP tax adjustment
(9)
(0)
1
1
1
(10)
2
(150)
3
18
10
(6)
(7)
Net Income From Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP
57
83
134
65
66
85
143
71
109
320
423
251
210
Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share
Diluted- GAAP
$0.23
$0.38
$0.67
$0.25
$0.27
$0.43
$0.69
$1.26
$0.42
$1.56
$2.22
$1.31
$1.09
Diluted - Non-GAAP
$0.34
$0.49
$0.79
$0.38
$0.39
$0.50
$0.84
$0.42
$0.64
$1.87
$2.45
$1.45
$1.22
Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
