Company Name: Logitech International SA

Company Ticker: LOGN SW Equity

Date: 2022-07-26

Bracken Darrell {BIO 3403495 }

Thank you, Nate, and thanks all of you for joining us. Logitech, like many other companies is experiencing the impact of a wide range of overlapping macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. The war in Ukraine directly reduced our net sales about 2% versus last year, as we talked about earlier. Foreign currency headwinds have increased with the dollar strengthening to nearly 1:1 in the year amount [ph]. Infation rose further and consumer confdence has weakened. None of these fundamentally afect our optimism for our target markets, our strategy or our business model.

But as we look at the quarter and ahead into the rest of the year, we believe it's prudent to take a more conservative view than we had previously. Impacted by these challenges, our net sales were down 9% in constant currency this quarter. There were clear highlights for sure, solid growth in Video Collaboration, Keyboards & Combos and Pointing Devices as hybrid and return-to-work trends continue to take shape. We grew market share and we delivered solid gross margins of 40% despite worsening infation and currency impacts.

As I just said, our overall net sales in Q1 combined with the worsening macroeconomic picture made us take a hard look at our assumptions for the rest of the fscal year. We can't afect currency exchange rates or infation, of course, but we can adjust our business to the current conditions. And although we can't predict the depth and duration of these macroeconomic conditions, we can conservatively manage our business until we have evidence that the markets will return to stronger growth.

In short, we can't change the macros, but we can adjust to them. And that's what we're doing. Based on current conditions and performance, we're implementing plans to reduce operating expenses by approximately 10% or about $150 million versus last year, predominantly through variable cost reductions. As our sales nearly doubled since fscal year '20, we had a disproportionately variable cost, which makes us ready to meet the moment. We'll continue to raise prices to ofset the currency and infation and target to keep a strong margin profle.

We'll continue to invest in exciting new innovative products. This investment has been a key driver of our sustained share gains and we believe it will be into the future. All that's leading us to provide you with an updated outlook for fscal year '23, by reducing expectations for both revenue and operating proft. We believe this update appropriately takes into account the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment we are in, as well as our own plans to lower costs and take control all the variables within our graphs.

Before I let Nate take you through our fnancials and outlook in more detail. Let me just say at the macro picture we're dealing with now is challenging, but we believe it's