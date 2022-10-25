Logitech International S A : Q2 2023 Prepared Remarks
10/25/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Logitech Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Management's Prepared Remarks (October 24, 2022)
Logitech is posting a copy of these prepared remarks, our press release, and accompanying slides to our investor website. These prepared remarks will not be read on the videoconference. We refer to non-GAAP financial measures herein. For full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information and cautionary information regarding the use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information" in our earnings press release posted to our website under "Quarterly Results" at http://ir.logitech.com. The live webcast or replay of the question and answer session will also be available on our website.
COMPANY COMMENTARY
Following is a summary of the company's comments on key areas impacting Q2 Fiscal Year 2023. The growth percentages that follow are in comparison to the same period of the prior year, except as otherwise specified. In addition, sales are net sales and the sales growth percentages are for net sales and in constant currency, except as otherwise specified.
OVERVIEW
Q2 net sales decreased 7% to $1.15B. We had growth in Video Collaboration and Pointing Devices. Gaming was resilient in Q2, led by continued growth in Simulation and strong demand in Asia Pacific. Despite continued declines in Business and Consumer Webcams, we outperformed the market and gained share. Q2 non-GAAPgross margins decreased versus last quarter, as expected, to 38.6%. Versus the prior year, product cost and freight rate increases were unfavorable 3 points and currency was unfavorable 2 points. We partially offset these headwinds with our pricing actions as well as using less air freight. Non-GAAP operating profit in Q2 was $156M (down 26% year-over-year), and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.84, down 20% versus
1
Logitech Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Management's Prepared Remarks (October 24, 2022)
Q2 last year. The decline in profits reflects reduced volumes, higher costs due to inflation and continued investment in our product development capabilities, partially offset by reduced operating expenses. While the Company reduced operating expenses during the quarter, it continued to invest in product development.
GAMING
Gaming decreased 4% in Q2. Growth in our simulation products were strong, offset by declines in PC and Console Gaming, the latter reflecting weaker demand for headsets. Asia Pacific continued to grow, up 25% in the quarter, while the Americas and Europe remained pressured. In advance of the holiday selling season, we announced a number of product launches, including G CLOUD, a device uniquely designed for cloud gaming; PRO racing and wheels, to enhance our line-up of simulation products; a number of innovative keyboards, mice and headsets.
VIDEO COLLABORATION
For the second consecutive quarter, Video Collaboration sales increased 7% driven by conference room cameras, peripherals and headsets. Video conference room cameras and peripherals grew approximately 30%. This growth was offset by a decline in webcams. Our business oriented webcams were down more than 30%.
CREATIVITY & PRODUCTIVITY
KEYBOARDS & COMBOS
Our Keyboards & Combos sales were down 10% for Q2 as share gains and growth in our higher end products only partially offset weaker market conditions in China and
2
Logitech Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Management's Prepared Remarks (October 24, 2022)
Europe. Sell-through was essentially flat year-over-year. As with Gaming, we had a series of product launch announcements in the quarter, highlighted by our entirely new lineup of keyboards and mice that are designed especially for Mac users.
POINTING DEVICES
Pointing Devices were up 3% driven by our new Lift ergonomic mouse and our high end MX Master 3S.
PC WEBCAMS
As with our business webcams, consumer webcams were pressured and down 33% from pandemic highs. Despite a declining market, we grew share during the quarter.
TABLET & OTHER ACCESSORIES
Sales in our Tablet and Other Accessories category declined 29% in Q2. While the tablet keyboard market declined, Logitech increased market share during the quarter.
MUSIC
MOBILE SPEAKERS
Our Mobile Speaker sales grew 6% in Q2. And while we are focusing resources on other, more strategic areas of the business, we did launch the Wonderboom 3 and Hyperboom portable bluetooth speakers in Q2, a lineup that includes fresh new colors.
3
Logitech Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Management's Prepared Remarks (October 24, 2022)
AUDIO & WEARABLES
Our Audio & Wearables sales decreased 22% in Q2. As noted previously, we are primarily focused on faster growing market opportunities.
NET RETAIL SALES BY REGION
For Q2, Asia Pacific grew 4% in Q2'23, while the Americas and EMEA declined 9% and 16%, respectively.
Americas. While sales in our American region were down 9%, we did see double digit growth in conference room cameras, mobile speakers, and VC headsets, along with single digit growth in Pointing Devices and Gaming Simulation.
Asia Pacific. Sales in our Asia Pacific region increased 4% in Q2. We had strong double digit growth in Gaming, Pointing Devices, conference room cameras and mobile speakers.
EMEA. Sales in our EMEA region decreased by 16% in Q2. Strong double digit growth from Video Collaboration helped partially offset declines in Music, Gaming, PC Webcams, Keyboards & Combos and elsewhere.
4
Logitech Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Management's Prepared Remarks (October 24, 2022)
GROSS MARGIN
Q2 non-GAAP gross margin of 38.6% was down sequentially, as anticipated. Pressures due to inflation and unfavorable currency movements were partially offset by price increases and using less air freight.
OPERATING EXPENSES
In Q2, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 15% to $287M. Our focus on reducing variable cost continued, with sales and marketing expense down 21%; however, we also continued to invest in our product development priorities, with R&D up 3% for the quarter. G&A increased 3% versus prior year, and was down 9% versus prior quarter.
PROFITABILITY
Non-GAAP operating income for Q2 was $156M, down 26% year-over-year, reflecting reduced volumes and higher input costs, partially offset by strong cost management. Operating margin for the quarter was 13.6%, vs. 16.2% last year, down 2.6 points. Our Q2 non-GAAP net income was $138M and EPS was $0.84. Our non-GAAP tax rate for Q2 was 12.6%, in-line with our expectations.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS
At the end of September 2022, our cash and cash equivalents were $869M, down $269M from September 2021. Cash flow from operations was $73M in Q2, and cash flow is up $215M YTD vs last year.
At the end of September 2022, our inventory was $880M, up $52M from last year and
Logitech International SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:32:03 UTC.