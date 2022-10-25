Logitech International S A : Q2 2023 Prepared Remarks

Logitech Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Management's Prepared Remarks (October 24, 2022)

COMPANY COMMENTARY

Following is a summary of the company's comments on key areas impacting Q2 Fiscal Year 2023. The growth percentages that follow are in comparison to the same period of the prior year, except as otherwise specified. In addition, sales are net sales and the sales growth percentages are for net sales and in constant currency, except as otherwise specified.

OVERVIEW

Q2 net sales decreased 7% to $1.15B. We had growth in Video Collaboration and Pointing Devices. Gaming was resilient in Q2, led by continued growth in Simulation and strong demand in Asia Pacific. Despite continued declines in Business and Consumer Webcams, we outperformed the market and gained share. Q2 non-GAAPgross margins decreased versus last quarter, as expected, to 38.6%. Versus the prior year, product cost and freight rate increases were unfavorable 3 points and currency was unfavorable 2 points. We partially offset these headwinds with our pricing actions as well as using less air freight. Non-GAAP operating profit in Q2 was $156M (down 26% year-over-year), and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.84, down 20% versus