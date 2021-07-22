Logitech International S A : Supporting LGBTIQ+ Beyond Pride

At Logitech, we believe that together we can drive big change. We understand that while change occasionally comes in large steps, more often it is in the continued and incremental work of many.

Beyond Pride Month, actively supporting organizations with a mission of driving equality and human rights needs to be remembered throughout the year in order to continue their important work. In recognition of our ongoing support and commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, our colleagues, customers and partners, we are making a $10,000 donation to the ILGA Worldin July.

ILGA World is a worldwide federation of over 1,700 LGBTIQ+ organisations from more than 160 countries campaigning for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex rights since 1978. ILGA World supports LGBTIQ+ civil society worldwide through advocacy and research projects, and gives grassroots movements a voice within international organisations. This donation is made through the Logitech Cares Donor Advised Fund (DAF) at Tides Foundation.

At Logitech, equality is a fundamental value and being open and ourselves is a core tenet of our culture. We endeavor to live this internally and support it externally in our communities everyday. We value and celebrate a multitude of cultures, backgrounds, and of course, that great ideas come from us all.