Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech International S A : Supporting LGBTIQ+ Beyond Pride

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Logitech, we believe that together we can drive big change. We understand that while change occasionally comes in large steps, more often it is in the continued and incremental work of many.

Beyond Pride Month, actively supporting organizations with a mission of driving equality and human rights needs to be remembered throughout the year in order to continue their important work. In recognition of our ongoing support and commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, our colleagues, customers and partners, we are making a $10,000 donation to the ILGA Worldin July.

ILGA World is a worldwide federation of over 1,700 LGBTIQ+ organisations from more than 160 countries campaigning for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex rights since 1978. ILGA World supports LGBTIQ+ civil society worldwide through advocacy and research projects, and gives grassroots movements a voice within international organisations. This donation is made through the Logitech Cares Donor Advised Fund (DAF) at Tides Foundation.

At Logitech, equality is a fundamental value and being open and ourselves is a core tenet of our culture. We endeavor to live this internally and support it externally in our communities everyday. We value and celebrate a multitude of cultures, backgrounds, and of course, that great ideas come from us all.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
04:18pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Supporting LGBTIQ+ Beyond Pride
PU
07/19European ADRs Down 2.3% as Stock Markets Slump Monday
MT
07/16INSIDER TRENDS : Logitech International Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-D..
MT
07/14LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Is All In
PU
07/13LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Select Announcement
PU
07/09LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Log..
MT
07/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deliveroo, Didi, Biogen, Tesla...
07/07Logitech to Replace Swatch in Two Swiss Indices in September
MT
07/06LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Announces Date for Release of First Quarter Financi..
BU
07/01U.S. companies spend billions on stay-at-home tech, boding ill for office pro..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 281 M - -
Net income 2022 687 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 20 418 M 20 399 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 121,16 $
Average target price 126,16 $
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum Head-Global Operations & Sustainability
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.29.48%20 478
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.27%75 987
HP INC.15.98%35 689
GOERTEK INC.2.30%22 213
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY20.08%19 249
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED10.52%14 087