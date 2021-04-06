Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Logitech International S.A.    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech International S A : Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for FY 2021

04/06/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release FY 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
03:02aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and F..
BU
04/01INTRODUCING THE K923 : The First Racing Wheel for Dogs with CHEWFORCE Technology
PU
03/30ULTIMATE EARS  : Finds the Perfect Fit With Westbrook Media
BU
03/23European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/16LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : The KD/A Collection, Logitech G's First Portfolio ..
PU
03/16LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Play With the New Logitech G333 Gaming Earphonesfo..
PU
03/12LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's..
PU
03/10LOGITECH  : Celebrates Creators Shaping Music Today With First-Ever Song Breaker..
BU
03/03LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Transcript
PU
03/02LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : DA Davidson Adjusts Logitech International's Price..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 875 M - -
Net income 2021 880 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 18 043 M 18 166 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 116,47 $
Last Close Price 106,81 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Didier Hirsch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.17.14%18 166
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.21.93%67 938
HP INC.32.00%39 953
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY34.26%20 428
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC27.41%18 577
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED47.54%16 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ