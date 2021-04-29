Logitech International S A : Q4 2021 Prepared Remarks

Logitech Q4 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Management's Prepared Remarks (April 28, 2021)

Logitech is posting a copy of these prepared remarks, our press release, and accompanying slides to our investor website. These prepared remarks will not be read on the videoconference. We refer to non-GAAP financial measures herein. For full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information and cautionary information regarding the use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information" in our earnings press release posted to our website under "Quarterly Results" at http://ir.logitech.com. The live webcast or replay of the question and answer session will also be available on our website.

COMPANY COMMENTARY

Following is a summary of the company's comments on key areas impacting Q4 and full Fiscal Year 2021.

The growth percentages that follow are in comparison to the same period of the prior year, except as otherwise specified. In addition, sales are net sales and the sales growth percentages are for net sales and in constant currency, except as otherwise specified.

OVERVIEW

Q4 sales increased 108% to $1.54B, driven by strong growth across our three large categories - Creativity & Productivity, Gaming, and Video Collaboration - and across all three regions. Favorable currency exchange rates benefited Q4 sales growth by approximately 8 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross margin in Q4 reached 46.6%, up