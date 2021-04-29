Log in
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/29 05:55:56 am
103.925 CHF   +1.00%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Q4 2021 Prepared Remarks
PU
05:42aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings Advance, Revenue Rises
MT
05:09aLOGITECH : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Logitech International S A : Q4 2021 Prepared Remarks

04/29/2021 | 05:43am EDT
Logitech Q4 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Management's Prepared Remarks (April 28, 2021)

Logitech is posting a copy of these prepared remarks, our press release, and accompanying slides to our investor website. These prepared remarks will not be read on the videoconference. We refer to non-GAAP financial measures herein. For full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information and cautionary information regarding the use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information" in our earnings press release posted to our website under "Quarterly Results" at http://ir.logitech.com. The live webcast or replay of the question and answer session will also be available on our website.

COMPANY COMMENTARY

Following is a summary of the company's comments on key areas impacting Q4 and full Fiscal Year 2021.

The growth percentages that follow are in comparison to the same period of the prior year, except as otherwise specified. In addition, sales are net sales and the sales growth percentages are for net sales and in constant currency, except as otherwise specified.

OVERVIEW

Q4 sales increased 108% to $1.54B, driven by strong growth across our three large categories - Creativity & Productivity, Gaming, and Video Collaboration - and across all three regions. Favorable currency exchange rates benefited Q4 sales growth by approximately 8 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross margin in Q4 reached 46.6%, up

1

Logitech Q4 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Management's Prepared Remarks (April 28, 2021)

680 basis points versus last Q4 last year and up 140 basis points sequentially. Non-GAAP operating income in Q4 increased more than four-fold to $325M, and non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.45, up 245%.

For the full Fiscal Year 2021, sales grew 74% to $5.25B, exceeding our guidance of approximately 63% sales growth. Double-digit growth in PC Peripherals and Gaming and triple-digit growth in Video Collaboration more than offset expected declines in Mobile Speakers and Jaybird. Non-GAAP gross margin improved 640 basis points to 44.8%. Non-GAAP operating income more than tripled to $1.27B, beating our outlook of approximately $1.1B. Fiscal Year 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share were $6.42, up nearly three-fold versus last year.

CREATIVITY & PRODUCTIVITY

POINTING DEVICES

Our Pointing Devices category delivered strong sales increases of 27% and 23% in Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021, respectively. Growth in Mice more than offset the expected decline in Presenters. Several new product introductions - across our high-end MX family and our mainstream mice portfolio - helped drive consistent growth throughout the year.

KEYBOARDS & COMBOS

Our Keyboards & Combos sales were up 44% in Q4 and up 36% in Fiscal Year 2021, with consistent growth in all three regions. The record-high sales in the quarter were

2

Logitech Q4 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Management's Prepared Remarks (April 28, 2021)

due to the increased number of workspaces as a result of hybrid work/learn and a rising attachment of Keyboards & Combos to these new workspaces. Our premium MX Keys wireless keyboard and our ergonomic K860 keyboard continued to deliver sales records despite being in the market for over a year, demonstrating how innovations can drive sustained growth in our categories.

PC WEBCAMS

Our PC Webcams sales increased 248% in Q4 and 237% in Fiscal Year 2021. The need for video communications has remained consistently strong throughout this pandemic as people around the world used video to stay in touch with their co-workers, friends, students, and others. Demand for PC Webcams should continue to be robust even as we recover from the pandemic given how hybrid work is likely to be the dominant form of work culture in many, or perhaps most, parts of the world for the coming years.

TABLET & OTHER ACCESSORIES

Sales in our Tablet and Other Accessories category rose 254% in Q4 and 181% in Fiscal Year 2021. Our Tablet Keyboards for the education channel achieved over a seven-fold increase in sales for the year, due primarily to a large, one-time education deal in Japan. Schools around the world adopted new technology tools to help deliver remote learning to students. While education channel sales were exceptionally strong, our retail Tablet products also had a fine year, with sales growth of over 50% in Fiscal Year 2021.

3

Logitech Q4 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Management's Prepared Remarks (April 28, 2021)

GAMING

Our Gaming category sales accelerated and more than doubled in Q4, led by strong performance in PC Gaming, Simulation, and Console Gaming. Growth in the overall gaming industry combined with market share gains led to the impressive performance in the quarter and the Fiscal Year. Streamlabs sales nearly doubled in Q4 as the game streaming industry saw a near-doubling in the number of hours viewed and a 76% increase in the number of hours streamed. Our Fiscal Year 2021 Gaming sales increased 77%.

VIDEO COLLABORATION

Our Video Collaboration sales grew 233% in Q4 and increased 180% in Fiscal Year 2021. Demand for cloud-based video collaboration has remained consistently strong throughout Fiscal Year 2021 and should continue to deliver strong double-digit growth in Fiscal Year 2022. Not only did sales of our conference room-based video products accelerate in Q4 to a record high, sales of VC Webcams and Headsets also achieved increased momentum in the quarter. Our recently announced all-in-one video products Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini have received great customer feedback and should help sustain robust growth in our Video Collaboration category.

4

Logitech Q4 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Management's Prepared Remarks (April 28, 2021)

MUSIC

MOBILE SPEAKERS

Our Mobile Speaker sales rose 32% in Q4 but declined, as expected, 22% in Fiscal Year 2021. As we continue to redeploy our investments to other growth market opportunities, we expect Mobile Speaker sales to remain weak in Fiscal Year 2022.

AUDIO & WEARABLES

Our Audio & Wearables sales increased 94% and 69% in Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021, respectively. Blue Microphones and Retail Headset sales more than doubled in the quarter and full year as demand for streaming more than offset an expected decline in Jaybird sales.

SMART HOME

Our Smart Home sales were flat in Q4 and fell 21% in Fiscal Year 2021, in line with expectations. As we discontinue production of our Harmony remotes, we expect sales from our Smart Home category to decline again in Fiscal Year 2022.

NET RETAIL SALES BY REGION

Our sales in all three regions grew significantly in Q4 and in Fiscal Year 2021, with more than 70% growth for the full year in each of the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. As

5

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 859 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 19 120 M 19 050 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 117,35 $
Last Close Price 113,19 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Didier Hirsch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.19.76%19 050
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.37.41%76 808
HP INC.40.02%42 920
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC51.59%21 673
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY36.29%21 079
GOERTEK INC.-1.71%19 185
