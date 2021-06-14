Logitech International S A : Vibrant Patterns Now Available for New Logitech Design Collection – Limited Edition Wireless Mice

Who says things have to be all work and no play? Introducing the Logitech Design Collection - Limited Edition Wireless mice, five mood-boosting colors that bring a vibrant new look to your personalized desk setup. Featuring a comfortable compact design that can be taken anywhere - school, home or work - and perfectly fits all hand sizes, sprinkling joy into your daily routine has never been easier.

Get ready to whistle while you work with five smile-inducing new patterns - Blue Aurora, Rose Splash, Chirpy Bird, Golden Garden, Positive Vibes and Pow. The Design Collection mice are comfortable for hours of use, and endlessly more pleasant to use than a laptop trackpad. When was the last time you had fun being productive while you were working at your computer?

Lightweight, portable and completely wireless, the Design Collection mouse is the perfect companion to throw in your bag and travel anywhere - whether you are heading to the office, school or your home - and they work worry-free for up to 12 months on a single battery.

Don't wait any longer. It's time to find your happy click with the new Logitech Design Collection - Limited Edition wireless mouse that is now available at Logitech.comand select US retailers for $29.99.