Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:32 2022-12-21 am EST
55.79 CHF   +2.48%
03:02aLogitech Recognized for Leadership on Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index
BU
12/06Wedbush Raises Logitech International's PT to $70 From $65, Says Well-Positioned to Accelerate Profitability as Headwinds Dissipate; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
11/30Transcript : Logitech International S.A. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-30-2022 10:15 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech Recognized for Leadership on Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

12/21/2022 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retains listing for third consecutive year

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it achieved an 80th percentile ranking in the computer peripherals and office electronic industry worldwide, retaining its status as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI), a widely recognized standard for measuring and advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, for the third consecutive year.

“We are once again honored to be included on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Europe,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “Our expanded commitment and approach to measuring impact and progress against our goals is a direct reflection of the hard work that our teams contribute, along with our partners, throughout the year. Our purpose is to help all people pursue their passions in a way that is good for people and the planet and our values of equality and environment continue to shine as a critical component of the Logitech identity.”

Logitech scored 63 out of 100 in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (Score date: Dec. 9, 2022), compared to 60 out of 100 last year. The company made advancements in areas such as Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Product Stewardship, Climate Strategy, Human Capital Development, Talent Attraction and Retention, and Customer Relationship Management. The actual improvement reflected in these scores translates into real and tangible benefits to people and our environment, which continues to be Logitech’s primary focus and motivation.

Logitech’s net positive approach to sustainability is focused on designing a positive future, one that defies the logic of the past to create a more equitable and climate positive future. The company has prioritized carbon reductions across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) and achieved carbon neutrality in 2021, setting the company on a path to climate positive beyond 2030. Logitech is also the first consumer electronics company to commit to providing detailed carbon impact labeling on product packaging across the entire portfolio. The company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion has seen an increase in spending with diverse suppliers as well as an increase in the number of diverse suppliers doing business with Logitech.

In 2022, Logitech won several awards for its sustainability performance: it was rated “AAA”1 by MSCI representing the top 9% in the technology, hardware and peripherals industry globally, achieved “Prime” status in the ESG assessment carried out by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), recognized by the Financial Times as #1 in Europe for climate leadership, was elevated to the top 1% of sustainable companies by EcoVadis with their platinum rating, became a Gender Fair certified company, and was listed on the Forbes’ world ranking of “Top Female Friendly Companies.” Learn about all of Logitech’s sustainability programs in the 2022 Impact Report or on the website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

(LOGIIR)

________________________

1MSCI AAA rating as of 12th December 2022. The use by Logitech of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") Data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Logitech by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided "as-is" and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
03:02aLogitech Recognized for Leadership on Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index
BU
12/06Wedbush Raises Logitech International's PT to $70 From $65, Says Well-Positioned to Acc..
MT
11/30Transcript : Logitech International S.A. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annua..
CI
11/17Set Up For Success : how to use the BRIO 500 and Zone Vibe 100 to nail your next virtual i..
PU
11/16Logitech International S A : Q2 2023 Transcript
PU
11/16Transcript : Logitech International S.A. Presents at Morgan Stanley European ..
CI
11/09Barclays Starts Logitech International at Overweight With $65 Price Target
MT
11/01Designing A Positive Future : Logitech's FY22 Impact Report
PU
10/31Logitech To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10/27Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 850 M - -
Net income 2023 477 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 9 492 M 9 492 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 58,72 $
Average target price 68,68 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum VP-New Product Introductions
Edouard Bugnion Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-29.19%9 492
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-30.66%27 893
HP INC.-29.49%26 135
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.70%20 073
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-54.85%10 530
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-30.92%9 640