    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Logitech RoomMate: Deploy Appliance-based Video Conferencing Solutions in Any Space

12/14/2021 | 03:18pm EST
Earlier this year, we announced our next-generation portfolio of room solutions, featuring Rally Bar, Rally Bar Mini, and RoomMate. RoomMate is our purpose-built CollabOS appliance that makes it easy to deploy popular solutions like Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android, Zoom Rooms Appliances, GoTo, Pexip and RingCentral with Logitech USB conference cams like Rally System and MeetUp. With RoomMate, you can deploy video conferencing solutions across all of your meeting spaces without the need for a PC or dedicated meeting room computer.

RoomMate is available now.

Purpose-built for video collaboration

In a sleek, low-profile form factor, RoomMate delivers all the power you need for HD video conferencing in rooms with one or two displays. RoomMate runs on CollabOS, the secure, unifying operating system within select Logitech Video Collaboration devices like Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. CollabOS significantly reduces setup time so you can quickly video-enable meeting rooms. With guided installation and an intuitive user interface, CollabOS requires fewer steps to deploy devices and eliminates the need to configure a separate PC.

Modular versatility

Simply connect RoomMate with a compatible Logitech conferencecam, such as the modular Rally System or MeetUp, and turn any space into an appliance-based video conferencing room. Add a Logitech Tap touch controller, Scribe whiteboard camera*, and other video collaboration devices to your meeting rooms and deliver an unmatched experience for your hybrid teams.

Have spaces with custom audio or video needs, such as training rooms or auditoriums? RoomMate supports verified audio systems from our industry leading pro AV partners Biamp, QSC, and Shure.

Simple deployment and management at scale

RoomMate is built for deployment and management at scale. Featuring a single cable connection and multiple mounting options, RoomMate can be securely and neatly integrated into any space. Once deployed, Logitech Sync allows you to monitor room health, deploy updates, and modify settings all from a single cloud-based platform, making it easy to scale immersive video conferencing across your organization.

Learn more about Logitech RoomMate.

* Compatibility may vary, see www.logitech.com/support/scribe-compatibility for the latest information.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 20:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 323 M - -
Net income 2022 640 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 13 629 M 13 611 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 82,38 $
Average target price 107,29 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum Head-Global Operations & Sustainability
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-11.55%13 809
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.52.05%42 564
HP INC.43.47%38 198
GOERTEK INC.52.89%30 146
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC63.58%22 638
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.81%19 130