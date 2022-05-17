Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Logitech International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/17 11:30:25 am EDT
58.86 CHF   +0.07%
05:01pLogitech To Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
03:36aLogitech International Board Okays FY2022 Dividend Boost to 10%, Subject to September Shareholder Approval
MT
05/16Logitech Announces Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech To Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/17/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that Company leaders plan to participate at the following investor conferences:

  • J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 9:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time.
  • Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 10:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

The presentations will be webcast and a replay will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
05:01pLogitech To Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
03:36aLogitech International Board Okays FY2022 Dividend Boost to 10%, Subject to September S..
MT
05/16Logitech Announces Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Dividend
BU
05/16Logitech International S.A. Proposes Dividend for Fiscal Year 2022
CI
05/06Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on Logitech, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
05/04AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Logitech, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
05/04Wedbush Trims Price Target on Logitech International to $86 From $90, Citing Supply Cha..
MT
05/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BP, Pfizer, Expedia, Citigroup, Amazon...
05/03European ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/03Logitech CEO sees growth potential as people return to office
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 470 M - -
Net income 2022 632 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 9 798 M 9 798 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 59,29 $
Average target price 95,38 $
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum VP-New Product Introductions
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-23.49%9 682
HP INC.-0.42%39 512
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.83%33 689
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY1.27%20 763
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-26.69%17 796
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-11.50%12 165