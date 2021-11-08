Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Logitech International S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Logitech To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/08/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced its executives will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. GMT / 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. Mountain Time / 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentations will be webcast and a replay will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
05:51pLogitech To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/05Logitech Powers No Label Academy; Helps Students Kickstart Careers
PU
11/02Logitech G HUB – NVIDIA Broadcast Integration enters Open Beta
PU
10/28Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
10/28LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
10/28Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Logitech, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
10/28PRESS RELEASE : R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in 9-month period 2021
DJ
10/27Credit Suisse Cuts Price Target on Logitech International to CHF114 From CHF139, Mainta..
MT
10/27Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on Logitech International, Maintains Outperform Recom..
MT
10/27Logitech For Creators Launches ‘Raise Your Voice' Campaign Featuring Miley Cyrus,..
BU
Analyst Recommendations on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 317 M - -
Net income 2022 648 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 12 212 M 13 365 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 72,92 $
Average target price 111,41 $
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Prakash Arunkundrum Head-Global Operations & Sustainability
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-15.74%13 286
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.10%43 122
HP INC.29.93%36 823
GOERTEK INC.28.94%24 882
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC55.65%21 540
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY30.46%20 222