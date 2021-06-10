Log in
    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Logitech : Marks Milestone in Conflict-Free Minerals Commitment

06/10/2021 | 03:02am EDT
100% of suppliers participate in independent conflict-free program

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that its products are now what can be commonly understood as free from conflict minerals. This is a significant milestone in the Company’s ongoing work to meet its 2013 conflict mineral commitment to operate a supply chain that supports the fostering of peace and stability in areas where violence and human rights abuse is often overlooked. Now, all Logitech products are verified as being made only with minerals and resulting metals that comply with conflict-free standards. Additionally, 100% of in-scope smelter suppliers are now participating in a third-party responsible minerals sourcing audit program.

“Logitech is dedicated to pursuing transparency throughout our supply chain, promoting responsible sourcing, and the avoidance of conflict minerals worldwide,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, Head of Global Operations and Sustainability at Logitech. “We continually strive to operate supply chains that foster peace, accountability, and economic development in high-risk areas where mineral sourcing and sale could potentially finance armed conflict and human rights abuses.”

Logitech is committed to ensuring that its mineral supply chain contributes positively to social economic development and continues to strengthen its responsible business practices in support of conflict-free minerals sourcing. As a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), Logitech is committed to sourcing components and materials from companies that meet standards and values around human rights, ethics, and environmental responsibility. The company’s Conflict-free Sourcing Program and the subsequent publication of a Conflict Minerals Policy launched in 2013 have since made meaningful progress in a short time toward achieving 100% of the supply chain engaged in the independent Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) conflict-free program by 2020.

A Form SD (Specialized Disclosure Report) and Conflict Minerals Report have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.


© Business Wire 2021
