    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
08:20:21 2023-03-27 am EDT
48.86 CHF   +1.02%
Pensole Lewis College and Logitech Collaborate to Revolutionize the Next Generation of Design
BU
03/23Global markets live: Shell, UBS, Nvidia, Coinbase, Block...
MS
03/22Logitech to Slash 300 Positions Amid Massive Tech Layoffs
MT
Pensole Lewis College and Logitech Collaborate to Revolutionize the Next Generation of Design

03/27/2023 | 08:04am EDT
College dedicated to the future of design partners with Logitech to further technological capabilities, curriculum and creativity

Pensole Lewis College (PLC), the first and only HBCU (Historically Black College and University) with a focus on design, and Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today a multifaceted long-term partnership aimed at revolutionizing the next generation of design through technology and education.

Through this partnership, Logitech will donate a variety of advanced technology tools to further design creatives at PLC, including mice, keyboards, headsets, streaming cameras and more, as well as assist in co-creating spaces for students to ideate and collaborate. As PLC continues to grow, the partnership with Logitech will be essential to the success of future curriculum and programming using technology. In addition to providing hardware and training to help students bring their design ideas to life, PLC will collaborate with Logitech to develop a joint design curriculum aimed at giving students the opportunity to enhance their skills and creativity, while improving and honing their current design skills. The courses will also connect students with a network of Logitech design professionals that will serve as mentors and resources, with potential internship opportunities at the company in the future.

Most immediately, Logitech’s donated equipment has enabled the launch of the school’s official podcast, Blacklights, a platform created for design students at PLC, and the entire HBCU community, that will discuss a variety of industry topics with leading diverse creative professionals from the industry’s top brands featured in each episode. The podcast will formally kick off and air its first episode on Tuesday, March 28 with guest Portia Blunt, VP of Apparel at Reebok. Click to listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple.

“Logitech is an innovative company that powers the globe with inventive products to help us reach our creative best,” said Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, founder of PLC. “Our partnership with Logitech is a major step forward as we build PLC into the industry’s college, beginning with the industry’s best brand. We will do this together as we share the same mission to diversify the industry by introducing diverse thoughts. This will lead to the innovation needed to inspire the next generation.”

The partnership between PLC and Logitech represents significant progress in the world of design education by bringing together cutting-edge technology and customized curriculum to help the next generation of designers succeed, giving rise to a more diverse and sustainability-focused creative community.

“Design is at the center of everything we do and we’re honored to be working with Pensole on their design initiatives and curriculum,” said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. “This partnership is an investment into a new generation of designers and design education so together we can take great strides supporting a diversity of talent and backgrounds that will benefit the design industry, making our future and the products and experiences we create more inclusive and sustainable.”

About Pensole Lewis College

Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (PLC) is the nation's first-ever Historically Black College/University to reopen and have a focus on design. Under the direction of Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, who is also the founder of PENSOLE Academy, and Dr. Violet T. Lewis, the founder of Lewis College of Business shared the same vision and now has become one. PLC is the pipeline HBCU for career education and professional development in the product creation industry. We are the industry's creative NorthStar, dedicated to lighting the way forward to a better and more diverse future for the next generation, leaving our industry better than when we entered it. In May of 2022, Pensole Lewis College began offering new pathway programs to break into the industry, ranging from product, color & material, apparel, sustainability, business, STEM, and more, serving young Black creatives across multiple industries.

For more information, please visit www.pensolelewiscollege.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com


© Business Wire 2023
