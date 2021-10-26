Q2 2022 Press Release (opens in new window)

Editorial Contacts: Nicole Noutsios, Investor Relations - lir@logitech.com Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA +1 (510) 988-8553 Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications - Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499 Logitech Delivers Record Q2 Sales Company Confirms FY 2022 Outlook LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2021 and NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 - SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Q2 sales were $1.31 billion, up 4 percent in US dollars and 2 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year.

Q2 GAAP operating income declined 44 percent to $179 million, compared to $322 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined 48 percent to $0.81, compared to $1.56 in the same quarter a year ago.

Q2 non-GAAP operating income declined 40 percent to $211 million, compared to $354 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 non-GAAP EPS declined 44 percent to $1.05, compared to $1.87 in the same quarter a year ago. "In Q2 we delivered record sales which beat last year's exceptional sales levels, growing 4% in the quarter and 82% compared to two years ago. We also grew market share in the majority of our key product categories," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We are confirming our full year outlook, despite unprecedented supply chain industry challenges. I am excited about the long-term growth potential of Logitech." Outlook Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2022 outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus five percent, and $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com. Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook. Public Dissemination of Certain Information Logitech webcasts its earnings calls, and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community on its investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material

nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech's corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website. About Logitech Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Earsand Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blogor @Logitech. # # # This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021, long-term growth trends, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID- 19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year. Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com. (LOGIIR)

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,306,267 $ 1,257,158 $ 2,618,325 $ 2,049,052 Cost of goods sold 760,268 684,599 1,499,334 1,167,237 Amortization of intangible assets 3,836 2,836 7,902 6,359 Gross profit 542,163 569,723 1,111,089 875,456 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 256,627 158,797 508,941 292,035 Research and development 68,661 53,379 137,907 103,104 General and administrative 33,271 31,664 73,813 60,735 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,107 4,331 10,324 8,940 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business (925) - (2,399) 5,716 acquisition Restructuring charges (credits), net 11 (1) 11 (54) Total operating expenses 362,752 248,170 728,597 470,476 Operating income 179,411 321,553 382,492 404,980 Interest income 201 513 517 1,133 Other income (expense), net (6,703) 1,149 1,732 3,178 Income before income taxes 172,909 323,215 384,741 409,291 Provision for income taxes 33,453 56,301 58,444 70,304 Net income $ 139,456 $ 266,914 $ 326,297 $ 338,987 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 1.58 $ 1.94 $ 2.02 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 1.56 $ 1.90 $ 1.99 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 168,389 168,645 168,380 168,140 Diluted 171,343 171,382 171,682 170,766

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) - unaudited September 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2021 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,137,296 $ 1,750,327 Accounts receivable, net 728,074 612,225 Inventories 827,710 661,116 Other current assets 166,731 135,650 Total current assets 2,859,811 3,159,318 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 111,625 114,060 Goodwill 449,357 429,604 Other intangible assets, net 103,501 115,148 Other assets 331,870 324,248 Total assets $ 3,856,164 $ 4,142,378 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 660,720 $ 823,233 Accrued and other current liabilities 709,878 858,617 Total current liabilities 1,370,598 1,681,850 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 67,651 59,237 Other non-current liabilities 155,232 139,502 Total liabilities 1,593,481 1,880,589 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares - 173,106 at September 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals - 50,000 at September 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital - 17,311 at September 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional paid-in capital 99,434 129,519 Shares in treasury, at cost - 5,331 at September 30, 2021 and 4,799 at March 31, (413,345) (279,541) 2021 Retained earnings 2,657,465 2,490,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,019) (108,915) Total shareholders' equity 2,262,683 2,261,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,856,164 $ 4,142,378

