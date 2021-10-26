Q2 2022 Quarterly Factsheet (opens in new window)

Q2 FISCAL YEAR 2022 (QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021)
Q2 FY 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
$1,306
2%
42.0%
$211
$1.05
($63)
million
million
per share
million
Y/Y Sales
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Cash Flow from
Revenue
Operating
Growth
Gross Margin
Diluted EPS
Operations
Income
Results listed in non-GAAP. Sales are net sales and comparisons are Y/Y and on a constant currency basis.
Quarterly Financial Trends
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except per share and %
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
GAAP Results
Net Sales
691
864
624
644
720
903
709
792
1,257
1,667
1,536
1,312
1,306
Gross Margin
37.1%
37.5%
37.3%
37.1%
37.8%
37.1%
39.0%
38.6%
45.3%
44.9%
46.3%
43.4%
41.5%
Operating Expenses
191
201
191
192
204
206
245
222
248
301
416
366
363
Operating Income
65
123
42
47
68
129
32
83
322
448
295
203
179
Operating Margin
9.4%
14.3%
6.8%
7.4%
9.5%
14.3%
4.5%
10.5%
25.6%
26.9%
19.2%
15.5%
13.7%
Net Income
64
113
42
45
73
118
214
72
267
383
226
187
139
Diluted EPS
$0.38
$0.67
$0.25
$0.27
$0.43
$0.69
$1.26
$0.42
$1.56
$2.22
$1.31
$1.09
$0.81
Avg. Diluted Shares Outstanding
169
169
169
169
169
170
170
170
171
173
173
172
171
Non-GAAP Results
Net Sales
691
864
624
644
720
903
709
792
1,257
1,667
1,536
1,312
1,306
Gross Margin
37.6%
38.1%
38.0%
37.8%
38.4%
37.6%
39.8%
39.2%
45.7%
45.2%
46.6%
43.8%
42.0%
Operating Expenses
175
186
173
176
187
188
203
193
221
278
391
340
337
Operating Income
85
143
64
67
89
152
79
117
354
476
325
235
211
Operating Margin
12.2%
16.6%
10.3%
10.4%
12.4%
16.8%
11.1%
14.8%
28.1%
28.6%
21.2%
17.9%
16.2%
Net Income
83
134
65
66
85
143
71
109
320
423
251
210
180
Diluted EPS
$0.49
$0.79
$0.38
$0.39
$0.50
$0.84
$0.42
$0.64
$1.87
$2.45
$1.45
$1.22
$1.05
Net Sales by Product Category
Pointing Devices
128
149
132
122
133
155
135
120
169
214
178
183
189
Keyboards & Combos
132
144
132
129
139
156
148
145
202
218
219
218
236
PC Webcams
28
33
30
28
29
32
40
61
102
132
145
110
94
Tablet & Other Accessories
37
36
23
38
34
31
32
46
83
138
117
79
81
Video Collaboration
57
74
69
73
90
92
111
130
237
293
386
235
232
Gaming
161
214
138
135
161
246
149
182
298
436
323
336
331
Mobile Speakers
77
96
23
50
57
93
21
29
44
73
30
28
39
Audio & Wearables
62
99
65
59
68
82
65
71
114
153
130
117
98
Smart Home
9
20
12
10
9
16
8
7
9
11
8
6
6
Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total Net Sales
691
864
624
644
720
903
709
792
1,257
1,667
1,536
1,312
1,306
Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly on Form 10-Q.
Cash Flow and Operational Trends 1,2
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except working capital metrics
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Balance Sheet
Cash and Cash Equivalents
425
584
605
597
574
656
716
809
917
1,389
1,750
1,498
1,137
Debt
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Accounts Receivable
460 2
484 2
383 2
419
466
531
395
500
751
895
612
546
728
Inventory
359
342
293
297
338
307
229
271
395
477
661
779
828
Accounts Payable
441
436
284
339
411
439
259
430
663
812
823
710
661
Net Working Capital 1
378
390
393
377
393
400
365
342
483
560
450
615
895
Working Capital Metrics
Days Sales Outstanding
60 2
50 2
55 2
59
58
53
50
57
54
48
36
37
50
Days of Inventory
74
57
67
66
68
49
48
50
52
47
72
94
97
Days Payables Outstanding
91
73
65
75
83
70
54
80
87
80
90
86
78
Cash Conversion Cycle
43 2
34 2
57 2
50
43
32
44
27
19
15
18
45
69
Cash Flow from Operations
85
176
32
37
107
181
101
119
280
530
530
(115)
(63)
Capital Return
Dividends Paid
114
0
0
0
124
0
0
0
147
0
0
0
159
Shares Repurchased
10
3
10
15
0
0
35
0
22
50
92
55
120
Total Capital Return
124
3
10
15
124
0
35
0
169
50
92
55
279
LTM Capital Return
154
147
147
152
152
149
175
159
204
255
311
366
476
Net Working Capital is defined here as Accounts Receivables + Inventory - Accounts Payable.
Q1'19, Q2'19, Q3'19, and Q4'19 accounts receivables, DSO, and cash conversion cycle include the implementation of ASC 606.
Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Preliminary results *
In $ millions except per share and %
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Gross Profit - GAAP
256
324
233
239
272
334
277
306
570
749
711
569
542
Share-based compensation expense
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
2
2
2
1
2
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase
3
5
3
3
3
4
4
4
3
3
4
4
4
accounting efffect on inventory
Gross Profit - Non-GAAP
260
330
237
243
277
340
282
311
574
754
716
574
548
Operating Expenses - GAAP
191
201
191
192
204
206
245
222
248
301
416
366
363
Share-based compensation expense
11
11
12
11
13
13
13
19
23
18
20
22
22
Amortization of intangible assets and acquistion-related
4
4
4
4
4
5
5
5
4
5
5
5
5
costs
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
6
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net
0
(0)
2
0
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
0
0
0
0
Operating Expenses - Non-GAAP
175
186
173
176
187
188
203
193
221
278
391
340
337
Operating Income - GAAP
65
123
42
47
68
129
32
83
322
448
295
203
179
Share-based compensation expense
12
12
13
12
14
14
15
20
25
20
21
24
24
Amortization of intangible assets
5
7
7
7
7
8
9
8
7
8
9
9
9
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Acquistion-related costs
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
6
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net
0
(0)
2
0
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
0
0
0
0
Operating Income - Non-GAAP
85
143
64
67
89
152
79
117
354
476
325
235
211
Net Income From Continuing Operations - GAAP
64
113
42
45
73
118
214
72
267
383
226
187
139
Share-based compensation expense
12
12
13
12
14
14
15
20
25
20
21
24
24
Amortization of intangible assets
5
7
7
7
7
8
9
8
7
8
9
9
9
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Acquistion-related costs
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
6
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net
0
(0)
2
0
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
0
0
0
0
Gain/(loss) from equity method investments
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
0
1
(40)
(0)
3
2
1
(1)
2
Non-GAAP tax adjustment
(0)
1
1
1
(10)
2
(150)
3
18
10
(6)
(7)
7
Net Income From Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP
83
134
65
66
85
143
71
109
320
423
251
210
180
Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share
Diluted- GAAP
$0.38
$0.67
$0.25
$0.27
$0.43
$0.69
$1.26
$0.42
$1.56
$2.22
$1.31
$1.09
$0.81
Diluted - Non-GAAP
$0.49
$0.79
$0.38
$0.39
$0.50
$0.84
$0.42
$0.64
$1.87
$2.45
$1.45
$1.22
$1.05
Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
