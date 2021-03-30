Ultimate Ears : Finds the Perfect Fit With Westbrook Media

Ultimate Ears (UE) and Westbrook Media, the digital content studio division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Inc., today announced a year-long multifaceted partnership that celebrates creativity, technology and the uniqueness in all of us. The collaboration will leverage Westbrook Media’s creator-driven, innovative storytelling approach by using short films to bridge traditional entertainment with branded content that puts the product at the center of the story. The first project from this partnership will feature Jaden and Willow Smith and focus on the recently launched UE FITS, the world’s first truly wireless earphones with instant custom-fit.

Ultimate Ears redefined wireless earphones by recognizing that each person’s ear is unique, and consumers should not have to conform to standard tip sizes of small, medium and large. With Lightform technology, UE FITS mold to fit each person’s ears in under 60 seconds to deliver all-day comfort and an exceptional audio experience. This creative collaboration between Ultimate Ears and Westbrook Media shares this same spirit of innovation and inclusivity.

“At Ultimate Ears, creativity and innovation are core to what we do,” said Jonah Staw, general manager and head of Ultimate Ears custom earphones. “We’re excited about Westbrook’s entertainment and digital platforms expertise, and we look forward to collaborating on talent-centered content that builds the brand and authentically engages with our audience.”

“Ultimate Ears is an incredibly innovative and cutting-edge brand. We are excited to work alongside the team to build a storytelling narrative that reflects the forward-thinking spirit of both our companies while offering consumers new avenues to connect with their favorite products,” said Jabari Hearn, Westbrook Media SVP, Marketing–Brand & Entertainment.

In addition to the UE FITS campaign, Ultimate Ears will also be participating in Creator Days with Westbrook, where it links talent with digital native creators to produce original social content.

About Westbrook Media

Westbrook Media is a subsidiary of Westbrook Inc., the media company launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez and Ko Yada, focused on empowering artists to tell stories that connect the world. Led by President, Brad Haugen, Westbrook Media is a best-in-class production studio designed to incubate premium IP with talent, creators, and brands. Westbrook Media’s innovative approach challenges the status quo by combining emerging technologies, formats, and platforms with creative content to effectively broaden the storytelling landscape across digital, non-scripted linear programs, content-driven branding and marketing.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, transforms the way people experience music. Ultimate Ears revolutionized the way artists perform music on stage with the creation of in-ear monitors in 1995. Today, Ultimate Ears continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers and custom-made earphones for professional musicians and consumers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.

