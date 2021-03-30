Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Logitech International S.A.    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ultimate Ears : Finds the Perfect Fit With Westbrook Media

03/30/2021 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ultimate Ears (UE) and Westbrook Media, the digital content studio division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Inc., today announced a year-long multifaceted partnership that celebrates creativity, technology and the uniqueness in all of us. The collaboration will leverage Westbrook Media’s creator-driven, innovative storytelling approach by using short films to bridge traditional entertainment with branded content that puts the product at the center of the story. The first project from this partnership will feature Jaden and Willow Smith and focus on the recently launched UE FITS, the world’s first truly wireless earphones with instant custom-fit.

Ultimate Ears redefined wireless earphones by recognizing that each person’s ear is unique, and consumers should not have to conform to standard tip sizes of small, medium and large. With Lightform technology, UE FITS mold to fit each person’s ears in under 60 seconds to deliver all-day comfort and an exceptional audio experience. This creative collaboration between Ultimate Ears and Westbrook Media shares this same spirit of innovation and inclusivity.

“At Ultimate Ears, creativity and innovation are core to what we do,” said Jonah Staw, general manager and head of Ultimate Ears custom earphones. “We’re excited about Westbrook’s entertainment and digital platforms expertise, and we look forward to collaborating on talent-centered content that builds the brand and authentically engages with our audience.”

“Ultimate Ears is an incredibly innovative and cutting-edge brand. We are excited to work alongside the team to build a storytelling narrative that reflects the forward-thinking spirit of both our companies while offering consumers new avenues to connect with their favorite products,” said Jabari Hearn, Westbrook Media SVP, Marketing–Brand & Entertainment.

In addition to the UE FITS campaign, Ultimate Ears will also be participating in Creator Days with Westbrook, where it links talent with digital native creators to produce original social content.

About Westbrook Media

Westbrook Media is a subsidiary of Westbrook Inc., the media company launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez and Ko Yada, focused on empowering artists to tell stories that connect the world. Led by President, Brad Haugen, Westbrook Media is a best-in-class production studio designed to incubate premium IP with talent, creators, and brands. Westbrook Media’s innovative approach challenges the status quo by combining emerging technologies, formats, and platforms with creative content to effectively broaden the storytelling landscape across digital, non-scripted linear programs, content-driven branding and marketing.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, transforms the way people experience music. Ultimate Ears revolutionized the way artists perform music on stage with the creation of in-ear monitors in 1995. Today, Ultimate Ears continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers and custom-made earphones for professional musicians and consumers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
11:53aULTIMATE EARS  : Finds the Perfect Fit With Westbrook Media
BU
03/23European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/16LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : The KD/A Collection, Logitech G's First Portfolio ..
PU
03/16LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Play With the New Logitech G333 Gaming Earphonesfo..
PU
03/12LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's..
PU
03/10LOGITECH  : Celebrates Creators Shaping Music Today With First-Ever Song Breaker..
BU
03/03LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Transcript
PU
03/02LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : DA Davidson Adjusts Logitech International's Price..
MT
03/02LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Logitech In..
MT
03/02LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Lo..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 875 M - -
Net income 2021 880 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 17 270 M 17 281 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Logitech International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 116,47 $
Last Close Price 102,24 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wendy Becker Chairman
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Didier Hirsch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.11.76%17 281
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.36%67 275
HP INC.28.75%38 732
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.15%20 376
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC21.03%17 806
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED37.16%15 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ