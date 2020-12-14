Log in
DGAP-CMS : Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

12/14/2020 | 04:05am EST
 DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Logwin AG / Release of a capital 
market information 
Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 
No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 
No. 2016/1052 
 
2020-12-14 / 10:04 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 
596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 
2016/1052* 
 
*Acquisition of treasury shares - 37. Interim Announcement* 
 
In the period from 07 December 2020 through 11 December 2020, in total 68 
shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start 
of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 
pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 
(1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. 
 
Shares were acquired as follows: 
 
     *Date*      *Total number of   *Volume-weighted 
                 shares acquired* average price (Euro)* 
7 December 2020                21              138.4762 
8 December 2020                23              139.0000 
9 December 2020                12              138.6667 
10 December 2020               12              137.0000 
11 December 2020                0                0.0000 
 
The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 
through 11 December 2020 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 
2,928 shares. 
 
The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG 
exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of 
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
 
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume 
referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in 
connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 
No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link: 
 
https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program 
-2020.html [1] 
 
Grevenmacher, 14 December 2020 
 
Logwin AG 
The Board of Directors 
 
2020-12-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Logwin AG 
          an de Längten 5 
          L-6776 Grevenmacher 
          Luxemburg 
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1154857 2020-12-14 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7d7a5303c7c08a324e246ae39406cbe&application_id=1154857&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2020 04:04 ET (09:04 GMT)

