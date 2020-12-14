DGAP-CMS : Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Logwin AG / Release of a capital market information Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 2020-12-14 / 10:04 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052* *Acquisition of treasury shares - 37. Interim Announcement* In the period from 07 December 2020 through 11 December 2020, in total 68 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Shares were acquired as follows: *Date* *Total number of *Volume-weighted shares acquired* average price (Euro)* 7 December 2020 21 138.4762 8 December 2020 23 139.0000 9 December 2020 12 138.6667 10 December 2020 12 137.0000 11 December 2020 0 0.0000 The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 11 December 2020 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 2,928 shares. The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program -2020.html [1] Grevenmacher, 14 December 2020 Logwin AG The Board of Directors 2020-12-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Logwin AG an de Längten 5 L-6776 Grevenmacher Luxemburg Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com End of News DGAP News Service 1154857 2020-12-14 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7d7a5303c7c08a324e246ae39406cbe&application_id=1154857&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2020 04:04 ET (09:04 GMT)