Logwin AG    TGHN   LU1618151879

LOGWIN AG

(TGHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

08/24/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Logwin AG / Release of a capital market information
Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

24.08.2020 / 10:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052


Acquisition of treasury shares - 22. Interim Announcement


In the period from 17 August 2020 through 21 August 2020, in total 66 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.


Shares were acquired as follows:
 

Date Total number of
shares acquired		 Volume-weighted
average price (Euro)
17 August 2020 12 128.6667
18 August 2020 0 0.0000
19 August 2020 16 127.6875
20 August 2020 22 130.2727
21 August 2020 16 128.0000
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 21 August 2020 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 2,338 shares.
 

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
 

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:
 

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html


Grevenmacher, 24 August 2020

Logwin AG
The Board of Directors


24.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1122093  24.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1122093&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 117 M 1 317 M 1 317 M
Net income 2020 25,5 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net cash 2020 171 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 2,76%
Capitalization 366 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart LOGWIN AG
Duration : Period :
Logwin AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGWIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 152,00 €
Last Close Price 127,00 €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonius Wagner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Esser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Prussen Non-Executive Director
Andreas Kurtze Non-Executive Director
Thomas Eisen Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGWIN AG-20.13%432
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE35.85%137 303
DEUTSCHE POST AG12.47%55 715
FEDEX CORPORATION39.20%55 148
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.100.61%14 802
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.10.60%14 467
