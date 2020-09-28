Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 26. Interim Announcement

In the period from 21 September 2020 through 25 September 2020, in total 32 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of

shares acquired Volume-weighted

average price (Euro) 21 September 2020 0 0.0000 22 September 2020 0 0.0000 23 September 2020 18 129.0000 24 September 2020 9 128.0000 25 September 2020 5 131.0000

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 25 September 2020 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 2,508 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html



Grevenmacher, 28 September 2020

Logwin AG

The Board of Directors