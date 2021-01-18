Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Logwin AG    TGHN   LU1618151879

LOGWIN AG

(TGHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

01/18/2021 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Logwin AG / Release of a capital market information
Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

18.01.2021 / 08:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 

Acquisition of treasury shares - 40. Interim Announcement
 

In the period from 11 January 2021 through 15 January 2021, in total 88 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
 

Shares were acquired as follows:
 

Date Total number of
shares acquired		 Volume-weighted
average price (Euro)
11 January 2021 0 0.0000
12 January 2021 2 149.0000
13 January 2021 38 151.4211
14 January 2021 18 149.0000
15 January 2021 30 152.0000
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 15 January 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 3,141 shares.
 

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
 

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:
 

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html

Grevenmacher, 18 January 2021


Logwin AG
The Board of Directors


18.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161168  18.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161168&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about LOGWIN AG
07:38aLOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) N..
EQ
01/11LOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) N..
EQ
2020DGAP-CMS : Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulat..
DJ
2020DGAP-CMS : Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulat..
DJ
2020DGAP-CMS : Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulat..
DJ
2020DGAP-CMS : Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulat..
DJ
2020LOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) N..
EQ
2020LOGWIN AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2020LOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) N..
EQ
2020LOGWIN AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 128 M 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net income 2020 32,3 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net cash 2020 178 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 438 M 530 M 530 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart LOGWIN AG
Duration : Period :
Logwin AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGWIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 158,00 €
Last Close Price 152,00 €
Spread / Highest target 3,95%
Spread / Average Target 3,95%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonius Wagner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Esser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Prussen Non-Executive Director
Andreas Kurtze Non-Executive Director
Michael Kemmer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGWIN AG2.01%530
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.-5.64%137 353
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.72%66 946
DEUTSCHE POST AG5.43%63 968
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.3.34%17 784
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-2.02%15 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ