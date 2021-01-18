Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - 40. Interim Announcement



In the period from 11 January 2021 through 15 January 2021, in total 88 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



Shares were acquired as follows:



Date Total number of

shares acquired Volume-weighted

average price (Euro) 11 January 2021 0 0.0000 12 January 2021 2 149.0000 13 January 2021 38 151.4211 14 January 2021 18 149.0000 15 January 2021 30 152.0000

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 15 January 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 3,141 shares.



The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:



https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html



Grevenmacher, 18 January 2021



Logwin AG

The Board of Directors